NC houses of worship continue to adapt to COVID-19

“I try to keep them uplifting and optimistic,” Cotlar said. “And I think people really need that right now. It's, of course, a time of great anxiety and stress. And so I think an uplifting, optimistic message is just something that people find really, really important right now.”

Cotlar’s is one of the few synagogues in the Triangle open for in-person services. For many houses of worship, the decision to reopen has been difficult — leaving many to remain closed, offering livestream services or other programming online.

The Rev. Nancy Petty of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in downtown Raleigh had even sent out a newsletter message to her congregation informing them about the church’s intention to reopen for a small number of parishioners after months of only online services. However, after the number of COVID-19 cases began to spike again in early October, Petty retracted the decision before the reopening occurred.

“You just can't do that safely, when numbers are continuing to rise — even with that smaller number, and as large a space as we have,” Petty said. “It's hard. I have found that it's very difficult for people who have not seen each other in a long time, particularly church people, it is very hard for them not to go hug, and greet and get too close to one another when they finally see each other.”