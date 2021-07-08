NCWorks hosting hiring events July 14-15

GuilfordWorks is hosting a pair of hiring events with multiple employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes.
The Second Chance Hiring event, which helps formerly incarcerated men and women return to the workforce, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
NCWorks has partnered with Goodwill and GuilfordWorks for this event, which features representatives from the following employers: Rice Toyota, National Pipe and Plastics, Precor/Peloton, City of Greensboro, Bojangles and Triad Goodwill.
For information, visit https://guilfordworks.org/events/second-chance-hiring-event/.
An open air hiring event will also be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro. Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend: Mountaire, Proctor & Gamble, Fastenal, OFS Brands Holdings, Greensboro Police Department, AWP, Aetna, G4S Secure Solutions and Cintas.
For information, visit https://guilfordworks.org/events/multi-employer-hiring-event/.
Available positions for the July 15 event include assembly, warehouse, remote customer service representatives, logistics, armed security officers, law enforcement and more.
All applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand at both events to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.
NCWorks Career Center provides the community with a variety of no-cost resources to help job-seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.