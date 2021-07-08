NCWorks hosting hiring events July 14-15

GuilfordWorks is hosting a pair of hiring events with multiple employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes.

The Second Chance Hiring event, which helps formerly incarcerated men and women return to the workforce, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

NCWorks has partnered with Goodwill and GuilfordWorks for this event, which features representatives from the following employers: Rice Toyota, National Pipe and Plastics, Precor/Peloton, City of Greensboro, Bojangles and Triad Goodwill.

For information, visit https://guilfordworks.org/events/second-chance-hiring-event/.

An open air hiring event will also be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro. Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend: Mountaire, Proctor & Gamble, Fastenal, OFS Brands Holdings, Greensboro Police Department, AWP, Aetna, G4S Secure Solutions and Cintas.

For information, visit https://guilfordworks.org/events/multi-employer-hiring-event/.