 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NCWorks hosts job fair on November 3

  • 0
Hiring!

Hiring!

 ANNA TARAZEVICH, PROVIDED

NCWorks has partnered with True Salvation Christian Fellowship Church to host the Step Up Stay Up Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at True Salvation Christian Fellowship, 1901 Spencer St. in Greensboro. For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

The event will feature the following participating employers and resource providers:

• FedEx

• Spectrum

• ECS Limited

• US Enhanced

• Liberty Tax

• RATPDEV GTA Transportation

• Guilford County Sheriff’s Deptartment

• Carolina Cookie Company

• Genesis Project

People are also reading…

• Goodwill

The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, and staff, will be on-site at both events to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto

Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto

Regardless of where you live and garden, fall probably includes this familiar sight. Potted chrysanthemums are perched on porches, hanging in baskets or temporarily planted into borders. Then, too often, they're kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. This ritual carnage is unnecessary. Many mums are perennials that will keep coming back each year if you take care of them right. They don't like extreme heat or cold, but will do fine in planting zones 5 to 9. Plant mums as early in the season as possible. If you bought them in the fall and don't want to gamble, wait until they go dormant and then stash the pots in an unheated garage or cellar. Water them very lightly and plant them in the spring.

Sugar and pumpkin spice and everything nice

Sugar and pumpkin spice and everything nice

Instant espresso powder gives these soft, cakey cookies a subtle yet recognizable coffee flavor. Spread with cream cheese frosting and sprinkle with cinnamon to finish. To make these cookies kid-friendly, simply omit the espresso powder.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should be wearing SPF even when indoors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert