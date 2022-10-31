NCWorks hosts job fair on November 3

NCWorks has partnered with True Salvation Christian Fellowship Church to host the Step Up Stay Up Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at True Salvation Christian Fellowship, 1901 Spencer St. in Greensboro. For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.
The event will feature the following participating employers and resource providers:
• FedEx
• Spectrum
• ECS Limited
• US Enhanced
• Liberty Tax
• RATPDEV GTA Transportation
• Guilford County Sheriff’s Deptartment
• Carolina Cookie Company
• Genesis Project
People are also reading…
• Goodwill
The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, and staff, will be on-site at both events to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.