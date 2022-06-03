Need summer plans? High Point offers water activities, classes, camps and more

HIGH POINT — A quote attributed to author Jenny Han opines, “Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.”

As summer gets underway, High Point Parks and Recreation is excited to offer many ways youth, adults and families can enjoy the outdoors, spend quality time together, improve their health and make the most of these warm, sunny days.

Among them are a large number of programs on area lakes for both beginners and seasoned water enthusiasts. Are you interested in learning how to sail, kayak or paddleboard? Parks and Recreation has you.

Maybe you need a date night, a girls’ night out or just some overdue time with friends, neighbors or co-workers. Book one of the sunset paddles and relax. Or how about yoga on a stand-up paddleboard that is lit with glow lights? Parks and Recreation has that, too. Here’s what you need to know.

Sunset paddles will be offered at High Point City Lake (602 West Main St., Jamestown) and Oak Hollow Lake (3431 North Centennial St., High Point) this summer. High Point City Lake Park tours will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays, June 24, July 22, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. Oak Hollow’s take place 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays, June 17, July 29 and Aug. 26. These are guided tours for ages 16 and up; cost is $22 for a tandem kayak, $15 for a single kayak and $6 if you bring your own.

Call the marina office at High Point City Lake Park at 336-883-3498 or Oak Hollow at 336-883-3494 to make reservations for sunset paddles or any other program.

Want to learn the basics of stand-up paddleboarding? Oak Hollow is offering an introductory program designed to give participants a taste of what SUP is all about. Lessons on technique, safety and equipment provide the knowledge and experience to enjoy the sport. You must know how to swim to enroll. Cost is $25 per person; paddleboards are provided. This program will be provided on Oak Hollow Lake from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, June 17 and July 29 and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Glow Yoga, also known as “Glowga,” provides a fun and challenging yoga experience at Oak Hollow Lake. The class will begin with a short paddle on the boards, followed by an all-level vinyasa flow yoga program led by an experienced instructor. The focus is on balance, core muscle strength, body toning and increased flexibility. Participants must have previous paddleboard experience or have taken the SUP basics class and must be able to swim. Cost is $55 per person; paddleboards are provided. This program will be provided 8 to 10 p.m. Fridays, June 17 and July 29 and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26.

Teens and adults can learn the basics of sailing and paddleboarding in a class taught by a member of the Oak Hollow Sailing Club. Visit Oak Hollow Marina from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 20–24 for classroom instruction as well as time on the water. Life jackets will be provided; participants must know how to swim. Cost is $150 per person.

Intro to kayaking (ages 16+) is a great opportunity for anyone wanting to try the sport. This class, taught by an ACA certified instructor, provides the basics of the sport and important safety procedures. Spend time on Oak Hollow Lake on July 23 or Aug. 20 from 8 to 10 a.m. and gain the experience you need. Cost is $20 per person and an additional $10 for kayak rental.

Women (ages 18+) interested in learning to kayak can register for the Women’s Intro to Kayaking and Safety on the Water class, taught by an ACA-certified female instructor. The two-hour class covers basic water safety and kayaking techniques; instruction will be conducted both on land and on Oak Hollow Lake. Cost is $35 per person and classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 14.

ASPIRE is High Point Parks and Recreation’s adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation. ASPIRE will offer a free summer kayaking clinic at Oak Hollow Marina for participants (ages 21+) of all levels 9 to 11 a.m. June 25. Contact Timpani Lopp at timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov to register.

Learn and practice stand-up paddleboarding techniques to get moving on the water like a pro during the ACA Level 2 stand-up paddleboard class from 10 a.m. to noon June 11, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 15 and 10 a.m. to noon June 18 at Oak Hollow Marina. This class for ages 18 and up covers SUP basics, safety and paddle techniques. Cost is $150 and includes equipment rental and launch fees for the entire week. Another session will be offered Aug. 13-20.

For information about the department’s other upcoming programs and events, visit highpointnc.gov/2469/Programs-Special-Events.

National Trails Day

Natural beauty and open space, exploration and discovery, exercise and other health benefits make our lives fuller and richer. These are the gifts and opportunities of having a variety of trails in our community. High Point Parks and Recreation invites you to celebrate National Trails Day on June 4 with a series of free guided hikes at Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) for all ages. Wildflower seedlings will also be for sale for only 75 cents. Please call PEC at 336-883-8531 for details.







Opportunities for families

Dads, grandfathers, father figures — bring your sons and young men to enjoy a day of basketball, pickleball, bocce, soccer and hockey at the Father and Son Sports Day at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave., High Point) on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but call 336-883-3504 to save your space.

Morehead Recreation Center’s My Little Taste Bud’s program presents the Cupcake Wars competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18. Bakers ages 8+ of all experience levels are welcome to compete against other bakers in a cupcake tasting and decorating competition. Awards will be given for first, second and third place. This event is free, but donations are welcome and will benefit the My Little Taste Buds cooking program. Call Morehead (101 Price St., High Point) at 336-883-3506 for more information.

The 35th edition of the Oak Hollow Parent-Child Golf Championship will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. June 18 on the Pete Dye-designed Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 North Centennial St., High Point). Practice balls will be available starting at 4:45 p.m. and participants can enjoy pizza before the competition begins with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. Both a captain’s choice (catfight) and a modified alternating shot format (after both have driven from each tee and selected the ball to be played) will be featured. The tournament will be scored on the Callaway system, with awards going to the top net and gross winners in each of the three divisions. Cost to register is $50 for the regular division and $40 for the junior and sub-junior divisions, and participation is limited to the first 36 teams to sign up. Please call Oak Hollow Golf Course at 336.883.3260 to learn more or secure your spot.







Opportunities for Youth

Full and half-day PGA Junior Golf Camps will be offered at Oak Hollow Golf Course this summer. The half-day camps for 7- to 13-year-olds include hands-on instruction led by certified PGA professionals and the development of golf skills. Half-day camps are offered weekly, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, from June 20-Aug. 12. Cost is $275 per week with a $15 non-refundable registration fee.

Full day camps for ages 9-16 are intended for intermediate to advanced junior golfers and focus on skill improvement and course management expertise. Participants are organized into smaller groups based on ability level and age. In the afternoon, campers head to the course for supervised play that emphasizes course management, shot selection and rules. Boys and girls of all athletic abilities are welcome! Full-day camps are offered weekly, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., from June 20 – August 12. Cost is $450 per week with a $25 non-refundable registration fee. For details on junior golf camps, please call Oak Hollow Golf Course at 336.883.3260.

Nerf Wars is back! Kids ages 13 – 17 are invited to put their skills to the test in our real-life Nerf arena on June 18 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point). Cost is $10 per player and advance registration is required; please call 336.883.3508.

“You Can’t Respawn In Real Life” is a free life simulator experience that teaches youth ages 13 – 17 real-life skills in a fun way! The sessions will be held at Oakview Recreation Center on Saturdays, June 11 – 25, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. and will focus on finances, education, careers and other related “IRL” issues. Lunch is provided and advance registration is required; please call 336.883.3508. An additional session will be offered August 13 – 27.

We will focus on skill improvement in our Bump, Set and Spike Youth Volleyball Clinic for 8 – 12 year olds, coming up on June 25 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point). In group and individual settings, each athlete will work on foundational skills of passing, serving, bumping, setting and spiking. Cost is $15; please call Allen Jay at 336.883.3509 to register.







Opportunities for adults

Two sessions of Try Tennis for Adults will be offered at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) on Mondays, June 6 – 27 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays, June 30 – August 8 from 6 – 7 p.m. Sponsored by NC Tennis and GRETA, this program gives adults with little to no experience in the game to the chance to learn game technique and skills, scoring, and etiquette from a local tennis pro. Course fee is $40 and participants may register at TryTennis.net or GRETANC.com; call Deep River at 336.883.3407 with questions.

Cribbage, an English card game dating back to the 17th century, uses cards and a Cribbage board to keep score as the game progresses. Interested in learning something new? Join us at Oakview Recreation Center on Wednesdays from 6 – 8 p.m. through August 31.

Chess Club will be offered on Fridays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Southside Recreation Center to beginner and experienced players ages 18 and up. Please call 336.883.3504 to learn more.

Once a month, women gather at Morehead Recreation Center to build friendships and personal knowledge by sharing ideas, experiences, hope and support. This free program, called Women are Made, offers guest speakers and open discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays from 1 – 3 p.m. The topic on June18 is fitness and wellness; please call Morehead at 336.883.3506 to register in advance for this final session of the season.







Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center

A take-home “Lunch and Learn” opportunity will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 15. This program provides free education sessions, sponsored by HealthTeam Advantage, on healthy living for your brain and body.

The Culler Senior Center, at 921 Eastchester Drive, also offers recreational programs for older adults, including exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. To learn more, stop by the center, call 336-883-3584 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.







ASPIRE

ASPIRE, formerly known as special populations, stands for adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation. Programs and services are offered to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities over a range of ages and interests. For more information or to register, please call our ASPIRE staff at 336-883-3477.

ASPIRE’s Summer Recreation at a Park program in back. Several times over the summer we will visit parks and recreation facilities for fun activities with the whole family! In June we will gather at Washington Terrace Pool for swimming on June 15 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Adaptive Kickball for participants ages 8 and up will be offered on Tuesdays, July 5-Aug. 9 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. If interested, call or email Timpani Lopp at 336.883.3483 or timpni.lopp@highpointnc.gov.

Through a partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association (GRETA), participants in our new Wheelchair Tennis program will learn the fundamentals of the game as they improve health, reduce stress, build confidence and enjoy opportunities for socialization. To register, please contact Susan at 336.777.6540 or susan@gretanc.com. This free program will meet on Tuesdays twice a month in May, June and July from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point).

Camp Ann is a longtime summer camp tradition for people with physical and intellectual disabilities, offered June 21 – August 5 by High Point Parks & Recreation’s ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs & Inclusive Recreation) section. Weekly sessions are offered for different age groups from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and provide arts and crafts, games, socialization and recreation.







Piedmont Environmental Center

Piedmont Environmental Center’s Eco Camp is a two-day camp for middle school students, designed to give campers ages 12-15 first-hand experience in wildlife investigation techniques. Campers will use tools associated with measuring and recording wildlife observations and engage in activities that foster an understanding of wildlife and natural resource management. Eco Camp takes place at PEC (1220 Penny Road, High Point) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, July 7–8. Cost is $125 per student for PEC members and $150 for non-members. Call 336-883-8531 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pec to register or learn more.







Uncle Sam Jam

Happy 246th birthday, America! Celebrate the Fourth of July with food, fun and entertainment along the banks of Oak Hollow Lake (1841 Eastchester Drive). Gates open at 4:30 p.m.; enjoy the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Parking pass is $10 per vehicle. More details will be posted on social media; also call 336-883-3469.

Paige Moné is Marketing Coordinator for the City of High Point Parks AND Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.