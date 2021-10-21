New exhibits at Waterrock Knob Visitor Center showcase wildlife and more for Parkway travelers

Newly installed interactive exhibits at Waterrock Knob Visitor Center, milepost 451.2 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, highlight many elements of the high-elevation ecosystem from bears to bugs and buds.

Funded by donations to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the attractive panels and displays are replacements for time-worn and outdated exhibits. For example, makeshift poster board displays have been replaced with new permanent panels that tell how elk have returned to the parkway.

“Waterrock Knob is a wild and fascinating place,” said Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward. “Now visitors can gain a better understanding of the flora and fauna that call it home and take part in protecting this rare habitat.”

A 12-foot mural illustrates a multi-seasonal peek at the plants and wildlife found at this 6,293 foot peak, as well as the striking geological features of the brightly colored rock formations found on nearby cliffs. Another panel tells the Cherokee story of “How the World was Made,” which describes the buzzard creating the peaks and valleys with its wings, in both Cherokee syllabary and English. An interactive element encourages visitors to turn a handle to see a magnified version of a balsam woolly adelgid, the insect responsible for the death of many trees seen outside the visitor center.