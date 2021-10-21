New exhibits at Waterrock Knob Visitor Center showcase wildlife and more for Parkway travelers

Newly installed interactive exhibits at Waterrock Knob Visitor Center, milepost 451.2 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, highlight many elements of the high-elevation ecosystem from bears to bugs and buds.
Funded by donations to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the attractive panels and displays are replacements for time-worn and outdated exhibits. For example, makeshift poster board displays have been replaced with new permanent panels that tell how elk have returned to the parkway.
“Waterrock Knob is a wild and fascinating place,” said Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward. “Now visitors can gain a better understanding of the flora and fauna that call it home and take part in protecting this rare habitat.”
A 12-foot mural illustrates a multi-seasonal peek at the plants and wildlife found at this 6,293 foot peak, as well as the striking geological features of the brightly colored rock formations found on nearby cliffs. Another panel tells the Cherokee story of “How the World was Made,” which describes the buzzard creating the peaks and valleys with its wings, in both Cherokee syllabary and English. An interactive element encourages visitors to turn a handle to see a magnified version of a balsam woolly adelgid, the insect responsible for the death of many trees seen outside the visitor center.
“We are so excited that visitors who come to hike and enjoy the beautiful views from Waterrock Knob will be able to engage in new and meaningful ways with the rich natural and cultural heritage of this site,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “We are grateful to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and their Community of Stewards for supporting this project, and to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who ensured the new exhibit accurately tells these important stories."
The designs were a collaboration between National Park Service interpretive staff and David Williams of Wingin’ It Works, which specializes in exhibits, murals, and scientific illustration. Joe Bistany of BistanyWorks provided fabrication and technical assistance.
“On-site meetings with rangers and visitor center staff who experience Waterrock Knob throughout the year allowed me to get a better understanding of the beauty, diversity, and often harsh reality of this high elevation habitat,” Williams said. “Multiple hikes, photo shoots and careful observation gave me the needed reference to pass along some of the fascinating information that's proudly shared by the people who love this unique stopover.”
Waterrock Knob Visitor Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Nov. 14. For information, visit www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/waterrock-knob-mp-451-2.htm.
The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, the most visited national park unit in 2020. To learn more, visit BRPFoundation.org.