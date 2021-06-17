New Virginia specialty license plate to benefit Blue Ridge Parkway available for preorder

Blue Ridge Parkway fans in Virginia can preorder a new specialty license plate to support enhancement projects and outreach and educational programs within the country’s most visited national park unit.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation specialty license plate fee for vehicles or motorcycles is $25 annually for a standard plate and $35 annually for a personalized plate. A portion of proceeds from each sale will support the nonprofit’s mission to protect and preserve the 469-mile scenic route. The foundation also offers a North Carolina specialty license plate to benefit the parkway.

“North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway plate provides more than half a million dollars each year for parkway improvements, programs, and renovations,” said Roanoke attorney Broaddus Fitzpatrick, a former chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees. “Virginia has a chance to catch up in funding with the proposed new plate.”

The foundation must secure 450 preorder applications for the plate to become an official offering of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.