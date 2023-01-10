 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York Times Best Selling Author, Charlie Lovett, to Visit Canterbury School Jan. 11

Charlie Lovett, a New York Times bestselling novelist and playwright, will visit middle school students at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Canterbury School in Phillips Chapel, 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Road. The author will speak to students about his newly released novel, “The Book of the Seven Spells,” a middle grade adventure in which four very different children discover a magical library.

“It’s exciting to have author Charlie Lovett on campus to inspire the next generation of writers,” said Harrison Stuart, Canterbury’s head of school.

Lovett is a North Carolina native, born in Winston-Salem and has a special connection with Canterbury School as lower school students performed his hit play “Snew White” for numerous years.

For additional information on Canterbury School, visit www.canterburygso.org.

