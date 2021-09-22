Next redistricting committee meeting is Sept. 23

Greensboro’s newly formed redistricting committee holds its second meeting online from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Committee members will study and discuss City Council district boundaries and population counts within each district.
Watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube page at https://youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.
Learn more about the process by frequently visiting www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting.
For information, call 336-373-2320.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!