Next redistricting committee meeting is Sept. 23
Greensboro’s newly formed redistricting committee holds its second meeting online from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Committee members will study and discuss City Council district boundaries and population counts within each district.

Watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube page at https://youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.

Learn more about the process by frequently visiting www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting.

For information, call 336-373-2320.

