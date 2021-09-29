Next redistricting committee meeting is Sept. 30; public invited to share comments

Greensboro’s newly formed redistricting committee holds its third meeting online from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Committee members will listen to comments from the public at the beginning of the meeting and will then consider changes to draft maps, which are located under Meeting Presentations on www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting.

To share your comments, register by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, to attend the meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrcuqqqD8rE939fXKAk_l27ije0v5c8SP0.

Can’t participate during the meeting? Email your comments to redistricting@greensboro-nc.gov.

Just want to watch the meeting? Watch live on the city’s YouTube page at https://youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.

Today, Sept. 29, an interactive map depicting the current redistricting draft maps will go live at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting. Also on this web page is info about the process and links to the two previous meetings.

For information, call 336-373-2320.