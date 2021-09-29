 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Next redistricting committee meeting is Sept. 30; public invited to share comments
0 Comments

Next redistricting committee meeting is Sept. 30; public invited to share comments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro’s newly formed redistricting committee holds its third meeting online from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Committee members will listen to comments from the public at the beginning of the meeting and will then consider changes to draft maps, which are located under Meeting Presentations on www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting.

To share your comments, register by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, to attend the meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrcuqqqD8rE939fXKAk_l27ije0v5c8SP0.

Can’t participate during the meeting? Email your comments to redistricting@greensboro-nc.gov.

Just want to watch the meeting? Watch live on the city’s YouTube page at https://youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.

Today, Sept. 29, an interactive map depicting the current redistricting draft maps will go live at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting. Also on this web page is info about the process and links to the two previous meetings.

For information, call 336-373-2320.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Smokers 80% more likely to be admitted to hospital with COVID-19

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Don't worry about vitamin D and metformin

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News