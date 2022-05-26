No quit: RCC celebrates 2022 CCR graduates at ceremony

Petra Suarez Hernandez could have given up on earning her High School Equivalency diploma when the COVID-19 pandemic started. She could have given up when her husband lost a family member. She could have given up when her mother was in a car accident that put her in the hospital.

“In that moment, the only thing coming to my head was, ‘I need to quit.’ ”

Suarez Hernandez didn’t quit, however, and Thursday, May 12, she was one of the student speakers at Randolph Community College’s 2022 College and Career Readiness graduation in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium. In all 19 of the 27 graduates of the Adult High School Equivalency and Adult High School Diploma programs were on hand to walk across the stage in the first in-person event since 2019.

Vice President for Workforce Development and Continuing Education Elbert Lassiter opened the ceremony, welcoming everyone in attendance and introducing the Board members and Vice Presidents in attendance.

“It’s a great accomplishment that you’ve just completed, and I couldn’t be prouder that I’m here to celebrate with you,” he said. “You’re giving yourself a gift. What do you do with that gift? You can continue your education here at RCC, you can pursue a bachelor’s degree, or you can take it to the workplace. This night is not the conclusion. This is just the beginning. Use it as a ticket to whatever you do next. Congratulations.”

Mikayla Trogdon, the Learning to Lead Deputy Program Manager at Accenture, gave the graduation address.

“Tonight is a wonderful celebration and accomplishment,” she said. “Each of you have taken an amazing step toward a world of continuous opportunity. For as long as I can remember, I have constantly heard the words, ‘Education is the key that unlocks the door to opportunity.’ And while I absolutely love and echo this statement, I believe it is just as important to remember that education isn’t confined to the four walls of the classroom. In your constant pursuit of knowledge, continue to prioritize and choose a ‘we’ mentality over a ‘me’ mentality.”

Suarez Hernandez then spoke, thanking her instructors, her husband, and her children for their support.

“Thank you for giving me strength along the way on this amazing new journey,” she said, noting she plans on continuing her education at RCC and pursue a degree in Accounting and Finance. “All of these people have been the biggest sidekicks in helping us achieve our goal. I know for sure that I am beyond grateful. Now that I look back at all the exhausting, complicated journeys that we all have been through, I can say we have all learned a valuable life lesson on how to persevere and overcome. Never think it’s too late to pursue your dreams or your goals.”

Fellow High School Equivalency graduates Hyland and Raini Markwood then spoke. The sisters left public school at 11 and 12, respectively, but were able to complete the program in three months along with earning digital literacy certificates and are also going to pursue their associate degrees at the College.

“The great thing about this program is someone is there to help you get it done at a personalized pace,” Hyland said. “You can make a schedule that works for you and find teachers whose teaching style that will benefit you the most.”

“We've gained so many great friendships and connections with people we've met here,” Raini said. “The environment you are in can make a huge difference and how receptive you are to the things you are being told.

“Finally, for anyone who may not have support system at home or friends to take courses with, these teachers and counselors will truly help you. This is a wonderful place for anyone looking to further their education, and there will be open arms, no matter what your story is. Fellow graduates, celebrate your day, but do not stop here. Let's make CCR just as proud of us as we are.”

Lassiter then presented the candidates for graduation, and the graduates were awarded their diplomas by RCC Board of Trustees Chair Mac Sherrill.

Director of College and Career Readiness Jordan Williamson closed the ceremony, thanking RCC faculty, staff, and Trustees for their support.

“Thank you to the College and Career Readiness instructors, who go above and beyond,” she said. “It’s incredible to watch the impact that you all have on our students. Our team is always encouraging our students to dream big. As a department, we believe in putting the students first in everything that we do.

“Graduates, we're so proud of all of you and your accomplishments, and we understand the tremendous amount of hard work and dedication that it has taken for you to walk across this stage tonight. Now you have the power to decide what comes next for you with all this amazing support at RCC and from your families and your friends that are here supporting you tonight. We all believe in you.”

The graduates, listed alphabetically by their cities of residence, follow:

High School Equivalency Graduates

Asheboro: Sonia Alvarado-Garay, Warren Brumley, Elvira Cruz Galarza, Christian Deel, Caden Fain, Tristan Haltom, Hyland Markwood, Raini Markwood, Sandra Marleni Miranda Lebaro, Christian Moore, Destiny Royal, Christian Saunders, Petra Suarez Hernandez, JaQwest Summers.

Greensboro: Angela Brown.

Ramseur: Halie Boone, Brittany Hunt.

Randleman: Daniel McKenzie.

Thomasville: Christina Smith.

Adult High School Diploma Graduates

Archdale: Harley Forester.

Asheboro: Leudy Castillo, Natalie Del Hoyo, Carmen Greene, Marco Soto.

Randleman: Katelyn Hammons.

Staley: Mikayla Routh.

Trinity: Vanessa Sanders.