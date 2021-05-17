 Skip to main content
Nonprofit hosting local scholarship golf tourney on Sunday, May 23, to benefit GCS seniors
Nonprofit hosting local scholarship golf tourney on Sunday, May 23, to benefit GCS seniors

Local golfers will have the opportunity to play with a purpose on Sunday, May 23, at Jamestown Park Golf Course, 7041 E. Ford Road.

The charity golf tournament is being hosted by Students Taking Action and Rising (+STAR), a nonprofit established by Western Guilford High School former student-athlete, Kevin Brooks. +STAR provides educational programs, mentorship and service opportunities that help high school student-athletes develop transferable leadership skills.

Spots can be reserved at theSTARscholar.com/golf. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and tee time is 11 a.m. Lunch and golf cart are included. Participants can enter the four-person scramble as a team, partial team, or individual. Prizes for teams that place first, second and third will be awarded, as well as raffle and door prizes.

To learn more or get involved in +STAR, visit theSTARscholar.com or email info@thestarscholar.com. Donations can be made at theSTARscholar.com/donate.

