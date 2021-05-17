Nonprofit hosting local scholarship golf tourney on Sunday, May 23, to benefit GCS seniors

Local golfers will have the opportunity to play with a purpose on Sunday, May 23, at Jamestown Park Golf Course, 7041 E. Ford Road.
The charity golf tournament is being hosted by Students Taking Action and Rising (+STAR), a nonprofit established by Western Guilford High School former student-athlete, Kevin Brooks. +STAR provides educational programs, mentorship and service opportunities that help high school student-athletes develop transferable leadership skills.
Spots can be reserved at theSTARscholar.com/golf. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and tee time is 11 a.m. Lunch and golf cart are included. Participants can enter the four-person scramble as a team, partial team, or individual. Prizes for teams that place first, second and third will be awarded, as well as raffle and door prizes.
To learn more or get involved in +STAR, visit theSTARscholar.com or email info@thestarscholar.com. Donations can be made at theSTARscholar.com/donate.