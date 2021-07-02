Nonprofit spotlight: After Gateway

For the past 20 years, local nonprofit After Gateway has enhanced the quality of life for adults with severe developmental disabilities.

Sherrie Wyrick, a founding After Gateway parent, volunteer and board member, said the nonprofit provides a meaningful day for her son Trevous and helps him stay socialized, engaged and learning new things. A nurse on staff is available for his medical care, Wyrick said, and he gets help with his range of movement and participates in music therapy — which he loves.

Wyrick said all of the staff seem to love and care for the participants and that gives her peace of mind knowing Trevous is happy there.

After Gateway serves individuals 18 and older who have a primary diagnosis of a developmental disability. This may include those who are ambulatory, semi-ambulatory (use a walker, cane, etc.), or non-ambulatory; who may or may not require personal care services and/or assistance with activities of daily living (such as toileting, feeding, etc.); and who may or may not have conditions requiring medical treatments, observation and monitoring, or medication management.

Mary Ealley, a board member for the nonprofit, said After Gateway has been a “lifesaver” for her daughter Bridget and for her family.