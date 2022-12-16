Nonprofit spotlight: Alternative Resources of the Triad wins Nonprofit of the Year Award

Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the nonprofit that brings the Greensboro Community the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, won the Nonprofit of the Year Award at the annual Guilford Nonprofit Consortium Celebration.
The event was held by the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.
“We are so grateful to everyone who chose ART to win this award,” said chairman Brian Coleman. “It’s a pleasure to see that our hard work in the community is getting recognized.”
Alternative Resources of the Triad is an all-volunteer organization. Every board and committee member is a volunteer. All money raised goes back into ART’s events for the community. In September 2022, the organization hosted 35,000-40,000 people at its annual Greensboro Pride Festival in downtown Greensboro.
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social well-being of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces and social events.
“This comes less than two years after we lost most of our board and survived with three people dedicated to making the next festival happen,” Coleman said. “Our board is growing stronger every day, and we are grateful to our volunteers who help us make our festival and events happen.”
Alternative Resources of the Triad has been serving the community since 1988, when it started as a call center for people to find LGBTQIA2+ friendly resources, such as doctors and attorneys. In 2006, the organization held its first festival, then called the Triad Pride Festival, with a handful of booths and about 400 attendees.
Alternative Resources of the Triad is looking to expand its event offerings beyond the festival. In October, the group held Stranger Queens in an 80s Arcade, a Halloween drag performance event at BoxCar Bar + Arcade.
