Nonprofit spotlight: Black Child Development Institute offers resources for diverse communities

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

— Frederick Douglass

For the past 40 years, Black Child Development Institute in Greensboro (BCDI-G) has been committed to closing the achievement gap in our community.

Currently, within Guilford County Schools, the achievement gap, defined as the noticeable division between the educational scores of students with diverse backgrounds, ranges from 25%-37% in reading and math. With creative programming, enthusiastic outreach to community partners and focus on goals to help the underserved, Black Child Development continues to be a powerful resource in our community.

BCDI-G improves the quality of the lives of the youths and families in the greater Greensboro community through education and advocacy. Black Child Development creates environments that empower families to reach academic success by providing them with access to educational resources, cultural enrichment activities and community partnerships.

Black Child Development provides year-round academic support services to students who have been historically underserved in Guilford County Schools. In light of the diversity of learning styles and needs, BCDI-G provides developmentally and culturally appropriate learning activities to support students in one-on-one and group settings. The BCDI staff evaluates the children and then adjusts to their specific academic needs through quality support and assistance offered by staff, coaches and community volunteers.

Black Child Development Institute-Greensboro, like many nonprofits in our county, depends on the generosity of volunteers. William “Grant” Hill, a BCDI-G board member, is part of a family who has been actively giving back to our community through Black Child Development for three generations. Hill’s mother-in-law, spouse and now eldest child volunteer and engage with the mission of the organization.

Hill explains what is special about BCDI-G: “Black Child Development not only helps the child academically but also emotionally and socially. Both the child and parent feel safe and let their guard down to receive the services available to them.”

For example, Hill noted that when children and families check in to their programs, it’s a cheerful and careful process. Often nourishment is provided, so the body and mind can work together. The children are invited to move and to listen to guests read interesting books. Reading becomes fun, and the children look forward to coming and learning in this special environment.

“All levels of the child’s wellness are addressed at Black Child Development,” Hill said, “and this becomes a foundation for all the services provided.”

Karen Thompson, director of Black Child Development, said that the current work of BCDI-G is in the tradition of the women — Sarah Herbin, June Valdes and Claudette Boroughs-White — who came before her. Thompson said these women strongly believed that the leadership of BCDI-G only carries weight when everyone remembers that to lead, each must first be able to serve.

Thompson noted that she is continually asked about how BCDI-G is able to offer their services for free for over 40 years.

“My answer is always because of families like the Hill family, who are committed to community change, one generation at a time,” Thompson said.

The founder of National Black Child Development said something that seems to be the foundation of the programs offered here locally — “Who, if not us, will advocate for our children.”