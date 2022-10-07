 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Child Development Institute-Greensboro

Nonprofit spotlight: Black Child Development Institute offers resources for diverse communities

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

— Frederick Douglass

For the past 40 years, Black Child Development Institute in Greensboro (BCDI-G) has been committed to closing the achievement gap in our community.

Currently, within Guilford County Schools, the achievement gap, defined as the noticeable division between the educational scores of students with diverse backgrounds, ranges from 25%-37% in reading and math. With creative programming, enthusiastic outreach to community partners and focus on goals to help the underserved, Black Child Development continues to be a powerful resource in our community.

BCDI-G improves the quality of the lives of the youths and families in the greater Greensboro community through education and advocacy. Black Child Development creates environments that empower families to reach academic success by providing them with access to educational resources, cultural enrichment activities and community partnerships.

Black Child Development provides year-round academic support services to students who have been historically underserved in Guilford County Schools. In light of the diversity of learning styles and needs, BCDI-G provides developmentally and culturally appropriate learning activities to support students in one-on-one and group settings. The BCDI staff evaluates the children and then adjusts to their specific academic needs through quality support and assistance offered by staff, coaches and community volunteers.

Black Child Development Institute-Greensboro, like many nonprofits in our county, depends on the generosity of volunteers. William “Grant” Hill, a BCDI-G board member, is part of a family who has been actively giving back to our community through Black Child Development for three generations. Hill’s mother-in-law, spouse and now eldest child volunteer and engage with the mission of the organization.

Hill explains what is special about BCDI-G: “Black Child Development not only helps the child academically but also emotionally and socially. Both the child and parent feel safe and let their guard down to receive the services available to them.”

For example, Hill noted that when children and families check in to their programs, it’s a cheerful and careful process. Often nourishment is provided, so the body and mind can work together. The children are invited to move and to listen to guests read interesting books. Reading becomes fun, and the children look forward to coming and learning in this special environment.

“All levels of the child’s wellness are addressed at Black Child Development,” Hill said, “and this becomes a foundation for all the services provided.”

Karen Thompson, director of Black Child Development, said that the current work of BCDI-G is in the tradition of the women — Sarah Herbin, June Valdes and Claudette Boroughs-White — who came before her. Thompson said these women strongly believed that the leadership of BCDI-G only carries weight when everyone remembers that to lead, each must first be able to serve.

Thompson noted that she is continually asked about how BCDI-G is able to offer their services for free for over 40 years.

“My answer is always because of families like the Hill family, who are committed to community change, one generation at a time,” Thompson said.

The founder of National Black Child Development said something that seems to be the foundation of the programs offered here locally — “Who, if not us, will advocate for our children.”

Contact Ruth Anderson by email at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.

More Information

Lights on Afterschool

Celebrate the 23rd annual Lights on Afterschool on Oct. 20 with Black Child Development-Greensboro.

Launched in October 2000, Lights On Afterschool is the only nationwide event celebrating afterschool programs and their important role in the lives of children, families and communities. The effort has become a hallmark of the afterschool movement and generates media coverage across the country each year.

The Afterschool Alliance organizes Lights On Afterschool to draw attention to the many ways afterschool programs support students by offering them opportunities to learn new things — such as science, community service, robotics, Tae Kwon Do and poetry — and discover new skills. The events send a powerful message that millions more kids need quality afterschool programs.

Visit afterschoolalliance.org.

Learn More:

Black Child Development Institute-Greensboro: Call 336-230-2138 or visit www.blackchilddevelopment.org to volunteer or to learn more about programs.

BCDI-G is offering free afterschool programs from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

BCD’s Bridge locations:

  • Bridge at Presbyterian Church of the Cross serves the students of Cone Elementary, Bessemer Elementary, private and charter schools.
  • Bridge at St. Paul Baptist serves Bluford-Peeler Elementary, private and charter schools.
  • Bridge at Windsor Recreation Center serves Simkins Elementary, private and charter schools.
  • Bridge at Hope Academy serves the students of Hope Academy.
  • Bridge at Warnersville serves Peck Elementary, private and charter schools.

Transportation will be provided from Guilford County Schools to our Bridge sites. Transportation from private and charter schools is not guaranteed and will be based upon enrollment from those schools.

Guilford Nonprofit Consortium

www.guilfordnonprofits.org

A collaboration of organizations in Guilford County that fosters mutual assistance and support within the nonprofit community to create more efficiency and effectiveness. Contact Executive Director Mary Herbenick at mherbenick@cfgg.org.

