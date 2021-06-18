Nonprofit spotlight: Creative Aging Network-NC

Many older people in our community and across our state sadly report a sense of invisibility around others and describe feelings of irrelevance and isolation.
Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) provides innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina.
The nonprofit offers a wide variety of classes in visual arts as well as literary and performing arts. CAN-NC creates environments conducive to creative self-expression, where older adults feel free to explore without the fear of being criticized. Participants report experiences of increased self-confidence and calmness as well as opportunities for more social engagement. Some people learn new skills while others rediscover existing talents, and all describe a greater sense of overall well-being.
Suzie Howell, a frequent participant in CAN-NC classes, said that art brings both camaraderie and clarity to her life.
“Art and photography seem to bring me into the present moment where I find my equanimity, my peace,” Howell said. “I forget about the vicissitudes of life, ups and downs, and focus on the now.”
CAN-NC promotes the creative contributions and extensive talent of our older community members through multicultural and intergenerational arts programming, community art exhibitions, training and education, and civic engagement locally and across the state.
Recently, the UNCG Gerontology Club approached CAN-NC and suggested a collaboration between the club and the nonprofit to generate visibility and funds through an art contest. Tori Stressman, a leader in the club, said: “During our studies in gerontology, we have learned about ageism and cultural competencies. Many adults over the age of 50 are overlooked in the workplace or other parts of society.”
Twenty-four artists contributed to the art contest and 47 works of art were voted on by the public. The entries with the highest votes are featured on T-shirts and are now available for purchase to the public through the website.
Stressman said, “I think CAN-NC is a great organization providing a creative outlet and opportunities for aging adults to focus on their well-being.”
Lia Miller, executive director of CAN-NC, explains the many initiatives emerging as the nonprofit comes out of the pandemic: “We now have a 10-acre campus just three miles from downtown Greensboro with a 12,000-square-foot building and 1,000-square-foot house. We have 18 studios in the building rented by a diversity of artists ... up to age 81.”
Miller described one partnership with Elsewhere to have artists-in-residence stay in the on-campus house when visiting Greensboro, and another project with Institute for Peace and Harmony to benefit refugee elders and their families by creating an international garden. “We are growing plants that can possibly be used in the actual art making,” Miller said.
In addition, CAN-NC has launched an Elder Arts Initiative funded by North Carolina Culture Change Coalition Enhancement Grant in conjunction with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide art programs to residents in skilled care facilities across the state.
The nonprofit embraces diversity, partnership and inclusion, and strives to ensure a sense of belonging for all who participate. CAN-NC regards creativity as a platform to connect across age, race, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, health status, disability, philosophical and religious beliefs, language, and cultural backgrounds.
Brownlee Bryant, a social worker in senior health care who rents one of the 18 studio spaces, understands the value of the arts as we age. “Seniors with cognitive impairment and dementia can really find expression in art, and I so appreciate what Lia and CAN do for this population in Guilford County,” Bryant said.
Ruth Anderson is the chief content officer for The Second Breath Center and can be reached at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.