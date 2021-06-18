Nonprofit spotlight: Creative Aging Network-NC

Recently, the UNCG Gerontology Club approached CAN-NC and suggested a collaboration between the club and the nonprofit to generate visibility and funds through an art contest. Tori Stressman, a leader in the club, said: “During our studies in gerontology, we have learned about ageism and cultural competencies. Many adults over the age of 50 are overlooked in the workplace or other parts of society.”

Twenty-four artists contributed to the art contest and 47 works of art were voted on by the public. The entries with the highest votes are featured on T-shirts and are now available for purchase to the public through the website.

Stressman said, “I think CAN-NC is a great organization providing a creative outlet and opportunities for aging adults to focus on their well-being.”

Lia Miller, executive director of CAN-NC, explains the many initiatives emerging as the nonprofit comes out of the pandemic: “We now have a 10-acre campus just three miles from downtown Greensboro with a 12,000-square-foot building and 1,000-square-foot house. We have 18 studios in the building rented by a diversity of artists ... up to age 81.”