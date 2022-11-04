Nonprofit spotlight: Jalloh's Upright Services of North Carolina

Founded in 2016, Jalloh’s Upright Services, a 501(c)3 organization based in downtown Greensboro, helps immigrants and refugees settle into the community and become productive members of Greensboro.

With over 120 languages spoken in Greensboro, our community has a rich cultural diversity. Hundreds of countries are represented within our city limits, and many of those residents are struggling to make ends meet. Jalloh's Upright Services of North Carolina (JUS-NC) offers programs and services to support a better integration and settlement process for immigrant community members.

Franca R. Jalloh, executive director and founder of JUS-NC, navigated immigration services at one time in her own life and personally knows the challenges. After she received helpful guidance and encouragement, she started on a path to help others get through the complex system. Jalloh described the nonprofit as a “gateway to the community” with the goal of helping immigrants and refugees move towards self-sufficiency.

According to United Way, more than 3,000 families are living in poverty in Greensboro with 32.1% of them non-citizens as compared to only 12% of native-born Americans. JUS-NC helps people get the lawful resident status they need to find gainful employment and full participation in our community. Further, JUS-NC represents our new neighbors with their immigration matters so they can become naturalized citizens.

Additionally, JUS-NC helps immigrants and refugees find affordable housing, access to job skills development, employment and overall integration into Greensboro. Immigrants get help learning the customs and culture they need to get jobs, make relationships and more.

From 2016, JUS-NC has served over 2,500 people in need of immigration legal services. Many others got help working through other programs, such as housing assistance, job development program and adult literacy services. Over 800 of those families who accessed JUS-NC immigration legal services have become U.S. citizens.

With over 15 years of immigration legal experience, Jalloh has used her skills and expertise to advocate for and help immigrants and refugees with the tools they need to become self-sufficient, productive members of society. JUS-NC is recognized and accredited by the Department of Justice to provide immigration legal representation before the Department of Homeland Security.

Stephen Sills, vice president of the Research, Policy & Impact Center for the National Institute of Minority Economic Development and former board member for JUS-NC, said: “The legal process to citizenship and naturalization is a challenging and difficult journey. Many migrants faced dire conditions leaving their home countries only to find a cumbersome legal process and even a hostile social and economic setting awaiting them here.” JUS-NC helps to make the legal and social process easier, Sills said.

JUS-NC offers opportunities for our newest American citizens not only to retain but also celebrate the culture and heritage of their homelands. The added cultural diversity strengthens our entire community.

By equipping recent arrivals with the tools they need, the Greensboro economy is strengthened. On Nov. 5, JUS-NC held its third annual International Taste of World Gala. Jalloh said this is a celebration of the global community where diversity, equity and inclusion are honored and where “together we heal.”