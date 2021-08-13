 Skip to main content
Nonprofit spotlight: Journey Adult Day Center
Journey Adult Day Center

Nonprofit spotlight: Journey Adult Day Center

Quiana Allen, Fanta Dorley and Nancy Hairston saw a need in our community, and they knew they had to do something about it.

With more than 15 years of care services and business management each, they founded Journey Adult Day Center.

“Most of the adult day facilities either closed down or changed their service specialty to focus on elder adults with greater geriatric needs such as memory care, Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Dorley said. “We want to provide a safe atmosphere to help adults stay at home instead of having to go into a long-term facility.”

Their services enable family members to go to work, school or just run errands knowing that their loved one is in a safe and productive environment.

“We provide the extension of the family’s compassionate care as well as give the participant something fun to do on their own,” Dorley said.

Journey also provides organized programs in a community group setting to promote social, physical and emotional well-being. These programs offer a variety of activities designed to meet the needs and interests of each older adult who receives care. Programs may include music and art therapy, exercise as well as engaging conversation and nutrition and all are designed to enhance social, cognitive and physical health.

“There is a major shortage of facilities in our community that are provided for adult day care,” said Ken Cham, who serves on the board of Journey Adult Day Center. “Their new Elm-Eugene Street adult day care facility is safe, clean, fully staffed and is open to male and female adults 18 years old and older.”

Hairston, one of the three founders, explained that they each had their own stories and struggles with the health care system and taking care of their loved ones. Because of those experiences, they wanted to provide a special place in their community to meet a very real need.

“We want to provide a safe space where our participants feel like our center is a home away from home and their caregivers know their loved ones are being properly cared for and engaged while in our care,” Hairston said.

Hairston said the center wants to provide services that nurture the whole person and create positive changes in the lives of individuals who are highly functioning or with developmental disabilities. She believes the center is an extension of support for families in need with hopes of “restoring the joy on the journey.”

Ruth D. Anderson, Ph.D., is chief content officer for Second Breath Center at secondbreathcenter.com.

More Information

What: Journey Adult Day Center

Where: 2203 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro

Information: www.myjadc.org

Etc.: Contact Andrea Carcamo at 336-763-5055 or by email at Andrea@myjadc.org to volunteer or to schedule a one-day visit at no cost.

* * * *

For Journey Homecare Services' in-home aides and caregivers, email info@myjourneyinc.com or call 336-662-7284.

* * * *

Guilford Nonprofit Consortium is a collaboration of organizations in Guilford County that fosters mutual assistance and support within the nonprofit community to create more efficiency and effectiveness. Visit www.guilfordnonprofits.org or contact director Steve Hayes at shayes@cfgg.org to learn more.

