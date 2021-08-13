Nonprofit spotlight: Journey Adult Day Center

Quiana Allen, Fanta Dorley and Nancy Hairston saw a need in our community, and they knew they had to do something about it.

With more than 15 years of care services and business management each, they founded Journey Adult Day Center.

“Most of the adult day facilities either closed down or changed their service specialty to focus on elder adults with greater geriatric needs such as memory care, Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Dorley said. “We want to provide a safe atmosphere to help adults stay at home instead of having to go into a long-term facility.”

Their services enable family members to go to work, school or just run errands knowing that their loved one is in a safe and productive environment.

“We provide the extension of the family’s compassionate care as well as give the participant something fun to do on their own,” Dorley said.

Journey also provides organized programs in a community group setting to promote social, physical and emotional well-being. These programs offer a variety of activities designed to meet the needs and interests of each older adult who receives care. Programs may include music and art therapy, exercise as well as engaging conversation and nutrition and all are designed to enhance social, cognitive and physical health.