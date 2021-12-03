Nonprofit Spotlight: Peacehaven Community Farm

Buck Cochran, executive director of nonprofit Peacehaven Community Farm, says that he is interested not only in growing vegetables but also in growing relationships. In fact, he suggests both goals of Peacehaven — the farming and the relating — are inextricably linked.
Several years ago, Cochran, a Presbyterian pastor, visited a L’Arche Community in Washington, D.C., while on sabbatical. He was curious about this model of community where people live and work alongside developmentally handicapped adults.
He and his co-founders, Tim and Susan Elliott, both had children of their own with intellectual and developmental disabilities and wanted to create a similar place “back home” in Guilford County. Together they imagined — and ultimately created — a nurturing, supportive community that connects people of all abilities through shared living and the work of a sustainable farm.
In 2009, Cochran and the leadership team acquired the 89 acres for the farm. In that same year, the first community workday was held, which began a Peacehaven tradition. Since its founding, Peacehaven has harvested more than 100,000 pounds of produce and has connected countless in the community to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
In 2014, Peacehaven fulfilled the vision of opening a supportive-living home for adults with disabilities with its first home, Susan’s View. The residents live in a family-style environment where they support, accompany and care for one another throughout daily life. That same year, Peacehaven Community Farm was honored as the nonprofit of the year by the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium.
The mission of Peacehaven Community Farm states that everyone is valued and can contribute. Each individual can become the person they were meant to be when in a nurturing, supportive environment — ideas that the Piegari family experience firsthand.
In 2012, the Piegari family started going to Peacehaven Community Farm to volunteer and, in December 2014, Jeff Piegari moved into Susan’s View.
“Jeff has become more independent and loves all the farming activities at Peacehaven. The other residents Ann and Ben have become part of his extended family,” Pat Piegari said.
During the seven years living at Peacehaven, Jeff has developed a sense of community and caring for others while also becoming more self-reliant.
“Peacehaven Community Farm is a special place for residents to develop as individuals in an environment of support and love,” Piegari said. The volunteers, staff and community members have created an extended level of support so much so that when Jeff comes home for the holidays, he can’t wait to return to Peacehaven. “Our family is truly blessed to have Peacehaven in Jeff’s life,” Piegari said.
Phelps Sprinkle, chair of the board for Peacehaven for the past two years, quotes Cochran about the “power” of people putting down their phones and digging in the dirt together. True community emerges as folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities spend time working on the farm with community members from the region. Sprinkle said: “Everyone is touched and everyone grows at Peacehaven. Positive change happens in all of us.”
Sprinkle excitedly talked about breaking ground for a new community center early in 2022. The community center will be the hub of activity for all core members living at Peacehaven as well as a learning center for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the area and for those who work in this space.
In other news with the nonprofit, Cochran is stepping down as Peacehaven’s executive director.
“The last 15 years at Peacehaven have been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Cochran said. “I have had the opportunity to watch this dream grow from a broken down barn and empty field to a place of life and community. It is with mixed emotions that I step down as the CEO of such an amazing organization, but I am completely confident that the years ahead will be full of greater growth as Peacehaven fulfills its mission and vision.”
