Nonprofit Spotlight: Peacehaven Community Farm

The mission of Peacehaven Community Farm states that everyone is valued and can contribute. Each individual can become the person they were meant to be when in a nurturing, supportive environment — ideas that the Piegari family experience firsthand.

In 2012, the Piegari family started going to Peacehaven Community Farm to volunteer and, in December 2014, Jeff Piegari moved into Susan’s View.

“Jeff has become more independent and loves all the farming activities at Peacehaven. The other residents Ann and Ben have become part of his extended family,” Pat Piegari said.

During the seven years living at Peacehaven, Jeff has developed a sense of community and caring for others while also becoming more self-reliant.

“Peacehaven Community Farm is a special place for residents to develop as individuals in an environment of support and love,” Piegari said. The volunteers, staff and community members have created an extended level of support so much so that when Jeff comes home for the holidays, he can’t wait to return to Peacehaven. “Our family is truly blessed to have Peacehaven in Jeff’s life,” Piegari said.