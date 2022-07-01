Nonprofit spotlight: PEAK Adventures

For the past 16 years, PEAK Adventures has evolved from a Christian ministry using adventure sports for leadership development in the western part of our state to a community impact ministry in Greensboro.

Through the years, the motto has remained the same for the young participants participating in PEAK Adventures: “I can lead myself.”

Peak Adventures has come to recognize how prosperity and brokenness exist side-by-side in Guilford County, with some neighborhoods suffering persistent poverty and challenge. PEAK Adventures exists to build leaders in order to break cycles of untapped potential, poverty and violence.

PEAK graduates, understanding their lives are defined by hope and not by circumstance, recognize their potential through various programs.

The Summer Work Project (SWP), returning for the ninth year in 2022, is PEAK Adventures’ signature program. Over the past eight years, through the help of many partners, supporters and friends, PEAK Adventures has built a successful workforce development program serving students growing up in neighborhoods experiencing high rates of poverty.

Nearly all SWP participants have engaged in PEAK’s Leadership TEAM programs in middle school.

The Summer Work Project PEAK Adventures encourages a “learn and earn” mindset where self-leadership skills are reached that often exceed the participant’s expectations. Through daily interactions with staff and other participants, the “I can lead myself” culture infuses the work environment with respect, responsibility, positive expectations and hope.

Gin Reid Hall, director of Partnership Village, said: “Britt Lassiter and the PEAK Adventures programs are a wonderful foundational support to teach life skills and approaches for living a meaningful journey. The work this organization has done with Partnership Village and its youth in past years has definitely helped the participants to navigate their way in the world.”

In the summer of 2021, 33 students were employed, 1,555 hours were clocked and $15,990 in direct wages were paid to students. The average student earned $484 each.

Bret Grieves, chair of PEAK Adventures Board, said: “PEAK is best at teaching, modeling and equipping middle and high school students who often do not have as many opportunities. The PEAK teaching is done in an experiential way as adventure, games, hands on practicums that get the students participating.”

This summer, the work involves building a tiny house.

Andrew Clement, PEAK Adventures Board member, is grateful that PEAK students are being introduced to trades working with their hands.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the students who are working hard to build a future home for a veteran who is experiencing homelessness,” said Clement, a third generation crafts person. “It’s really special when you get to see a young person learn a new skill and gain confidence in their ability to build and fix things.”

In 2021, the work included landscaping and mulching at five Guilford County Schools sites, weeding and harvesting for The Farm at New Garden, and building raised bed planters for the Guilford Urban Farming Initiative. In addition, the participants built components for Tiny House Community Development and cleaned up the yards for 13 homes occupied by elderly, widowed and disabled residents.

Grieves said that the Summer Work Project is a great way to employ, teach, model life skills, teamwork and artisan skills. “We do by working side by side other students and PEAK leaders Monday through Thursday all summer long,” Grieves said.

As this is often their first job experience, Grieves said that the youth learn about timeliness, teamwork and the virtue of hard work.

PEAK Adventure’s Right Start program emphasizes a “whole person” mentoring focus for high school students who have participated in Leadership TEAM and/or worked in the Summer Work Project. Right Start strives to help every student reflect on and plan for their life beyond high school. The program focuses on spiritual development, academic coaching, life skills development and outdoor adventures.

“PEAK Adventures is making a real difference in the lives of a generation of students in our community,” Clement said. “They are learning some employable skills, but more importantly they are learning the soft skills of showing up on time, giving a full day’s effort for a full day’s pay, and working as a team. Most importantly they are learning that God has a purpose for their lives and that others want to help them develop their unique gifts and talents.”

