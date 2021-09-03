Nonprofit spotlight: Reconsidered Goods

Several years ago, Kathy Lovelace, of Dancing Goat DME, forged a partnership with Reconsidered Goods in order to meet a unique need in the community for durable medical equipment. Lovelace pointed out that items such as wheelchairs, walkers and shower benches are frequently tossed in the recycle and trash bins. Reconsidered Goods agreed to become a partner to serve those in need for durable medical goods in Guilford and Rockingham counties.

Lovelace also delights in the vibe of Reconsidered Goods: “If you’re a designer, vintage collector, flea market flipper, creator, or just looking for an unusual item, it might just be lurking in a section at Reconsidered Goods.”

Winston McGregor, president of Guilford Education Alliance, said The Teacher Supply Warehouse and Reconsidered Goods share merchandise and also exchange ideas. “We’ll get a load of things that is more than we can handle and send it their way. The same can happen to them.”

In addition, McGregor said they share innovative ideas since both are working in this re-use space.

McGregor said that she and her family are regular customers at Reconsidered Goods: “It’s one of my very favorite places to troll for treasure and deals. My college student sons love it too and go every time they are home!”