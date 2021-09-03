Nonprofit spotlight: Reconsidered Goods

Reconsidered Goods, a local nonprofit, dreams of a world where all non-trash items see a second life through art and creative reuse.
The hope is that nothing is used once and thrown away but reused again and again. Reconsidered Goods re-imagines “waste” as a resource for creativity and community building.
Reconsidered Goods (RG) takes donated materials from manufacturers and individuals and puts them into the hands of artists, makers, teachers and children to create something new. Instead of, on average, nine tons of materials each month going into a landfill, the “reconsidered goods” are repurposed and diverted into the hands of those who find creative use for them.
In 2015, Paige Cox, along with others in the community, began imagining a creative reuse center for Greensboro. Cox attended a four-day bootcamp hosted by The Scrap Exchange in Durham. Equipped with useful information from this experience, the group successfully created Greensboro’s first fully functioning nonprofit creative reuse center.
The Spring Garden location features a retail store, workshop space, a maker’s lab and a community room for artists to gather and create together.
Some of the materials that RG collects includes foam, paper, fabric, zippers, buttons, test tubes, and architecture and design samples. Also Reconsidered Goods receives contributions from individuals. RG welcomes craft materials, art supplies, vintage goods and other unique items.
Several years ago, Kathy Lovelace, of Dancing Goat DME, forged a partnership with Reconsidered Goods in order to meet a unique need in the community for durable medical equipment. Lovelace pointed out that items such as wheelchairs, walkers and shower benches are frequently tossed in the recycle and trash bins. Reconsidered Goods agreed to become a partner to serve those in need for durable medical goods in Guilford and Rockingham counties.
Lovelace also delights in the vibe of Reconsidered Goods: “If you’re a designer, vintage collector, flea market flipper, creator, or just looking for an unusual item, it might just be lurking in a section at Reconsidered Goods.”
Winston McGregor, president of Guilford Education Alliance, said The Teacher Supply Warehouse and Reconsidered Goods share merchandise and also exchange ideas. “We’ll get a load of things that is more than we can handle and send it their way. The same can happen to them.”
In addition, McGregor said they share innovative ideas since both are working in this re-use space.
McGregor said that she and her family are regular customers at Reconsidered Goods: “It’s one of my very favorite places to troll for treasure and deals. My college student sons love it too and go every time they are home!”
If you have items or materials that you know have some life left in them or if you work at a company that has materials that are unused or could be used creatively, then get in touch with RG about making a donation. Conversely, if you are looking for unique items and materials, Reconsidered Goods has lots to consider.
Kathy Lovelace described RC as “the upscale of resale!”
Ruth D. Anderson is the chief content officer at Second Breath Center and can be reached at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.