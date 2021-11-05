Nonprofit spotlight: StepUp Greensboro

GREENSBORO — StepUp Greensboro provides free job readiness training, active mentoring and supportive services to help individuals find and keep jobs and build stable lives.
“We work with individuals by providing them a weeklong class in which they learn application skills, resume writing, strategic thinking, conflict resolution, values, ways to communicate a criminal background, best interview practices and much, much more,” said Anthony Bass, executive director of StepUp Greensboro. “We believe that everyone, no matter his or her background or status in life, deserves an opportunity to become a successful, productive member of society.”
Job Readiness, StepUp Greensboro’s premier program, includes a weeklong workshop that teaches job skills and encourages individuals to make positive changes in their lives.
Conducted by a team of volunteers and staff, the training encourages accountability and responsibility in both personal and work life. Participants gain insight and skills on effective communication, job search tactics, resume development, networking, conflict management, reflective listening, dressing for success, interviewing and job retention.
After the Job Readiness week, participants have the opportunity, through the Life Skills programs, to learn about budgeting, personal and relationship development, and goal setting. A community of support, including staff, volunteers and other participants, inspires lasting change with the hope of long-term stability for each person.
The Rev. J.E. McMillan, who offers a program on character development at StepUp Greensboro, points out that this nonprofit is a practical answer to the question: “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
McMillan said that StepUp Greensboro is an empathic, caring, 501c3 organization that takes participants by the hand and walks with them as they pursue the path to self-sufficiency.
Nancy Godwin, a seven-year volunteer and member of the board, noted that a key factor in the offerings at StepUp Greensboro is the development of trust among participants, staff and volunteers. Godwin said: “The StepUp staff works very hard to develop and build trust with our participants so that long after the classes have been completed, relationships have been formed and are lasting.”
StepUp Greensboro operates from some core values and principles.
First, StepUp believes that every person has the right to work and access to a better life. Additionally, StepUp believes that people can change if they have the desire and will. And StepUp Greensboro understands that empowerment is a far more powerful strategy for change and success than enabling.
StepUp Greensboro asks potential participants some fairly direct questions about their current situation before they enter the program: Are you ready to invest your time and energy in making the changes that can help you find, land and keep a job? Do you have trouble finding and keeping a job? Do you have a background that prevents you from getting a job? Are you ready to get on a path to supporting yourself? If a person says “yes” to these questions, then the person is ready to begin the Job Readiness program.
Jamie Almond, development director at StepUp Greensboro, said 30 people have started the Job Readiness program since July 1, 22 graduated and 17 are now employed.
Within the next four years, the goal is to serve 1,000 people — which has an estimated impact on more than 10,000 people within our community. For the past 10 years, Almond said, the community support to StepUp Greensboro has been extraordinary and, with continued help, the nonprofit can continue to grow and serve those in need in our community.
