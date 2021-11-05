Nonprofit spotlight: StepUp Greensboro

The Rev. J.E. McMillan, who offers a program on character development at StepUp Greensboro, points out that this nonprofit is a practical answer to the question: “Am I my brother’s keeper?”

McMillan said that StepUp Greensboro is an empathic, caring, 501c3 organization that takes participants by the hand and walks with them as they pursue the path to self-sufficiency.

Nancy Godwin, a seven-year volunteer and member of the board, noted that a key factor in the offerings at StepUp Greensboro is the development of trust among participants, staff and volunteers. Godwin said: “The StepUp staff works very hard to develop and build trust with our participants so that long after the classes have been completed, relationships have been formed and are lasting.”

StepUp Greensboro operates from some core values and principles.

First, StepUp believes that every person has the right to work and access to a better life. Additionally, StepUp believes that people can change if they have the desire and will. And StepUp Greensboro understands that empowerment is a far more powerful strategy for change and success than enabling.