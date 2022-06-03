Nonprofit spotlight: Tiny House Community Development

Tiny House Community Development, a 501©3 nonprofit, creates tiny house communities throughout North Carolina to provide safe, permanent and affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness.

These communities consist of three to 10 units on individual lots and the tiny homes are leased to residents based on their income and present situation. Currently working in Greensboro, High Point and Winston Salem, the nonprofit’s mission expands beyond the physical building of tiny houses.

Mary Seigler, a THCD board member, explained how the nonprofit provides case workers and staff who help residents move in and get readjusted to living in a home and being around other people again.

“I love that these residents are not forgotten once they move in. And the transformation from homeless to new resident is so heartwarming to see,” Seigler said. For example, monthly resident meetings and home inspections help the residents care for their home and surroundings. Also, a community garden provides fresh vegetables and a reason to be outside and around their neighbors.

The nonprofit focuses on engaging a coalition of diverse individuals and local organizations who aim to reduce homelessness through public and private partnerships.

For example, THCD works with local nonprofit housing organizations (CoC) that assist in qualifying potential residents. In addition, Scott Jones, executive director for THCD, said another important collaboration is with Goodwill Industries, which is providing specialized training to help individuals achieve skills and certification in carpentry.

THCD’s Workforce Development Program provides a 12-week job training program to some clients experiencing homelessness that equips them with job and life skills training, case management and a reference at the end of the program. THCD has both full and part-time positions where clients learn basic construction skills through building tiny homes, chicken coops, garden boxes, and condensing foam through the Triad Non-Profit Foam Recycling Project. In addition to construction basics, clients are provided the opportunity to learn about banking, budgeting, interview skills and basic lifestyle choices.

Emma Holland, case manager at THCD, said that each Saturday’s THCD Breakfast 4 Our Friends, takes them outside the walls of the agency to engage with people experiencing homelessness and who may be disconnected from mainstream services. Holland explained that volunteers make and bring breakfast items while other items are donated by local businesses or individuals. This time helps establish supportive relationships, gives people information and options, and hopefully enhances the possibility of accessing necessary services that will help them move off the streets.

“Whether it’s finding a blanket or a tent for someone, to teaching skills like carpentry to help someone find a better job, feeding the homeless every Saturday morning downtown, or helping someone with independent housing, THCD is willing to help,” Seigler said.

While “Building tiny houses with big hearts” is the motto for THCD, Seigler said that THCD also rebuilds lives with big hearts.

Contact Ruth Anderson by email at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.