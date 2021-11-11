Nonprofits call on the community to support the behavioral health needs of veterans and military families year-round

As the nation celebrates Veterans Day, Kellin Foundation, the Servant Center and Irreverent Warriors are raising awareness about the behavioral health needs of veterans and military families and Irreverent Warriors plans to host a Veterans Day Celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. today, Nov. 11, at the Speakeasy Tavern, 1706 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. The cost is $5 per adult.

“Our veterans and military families sacrificed for our country. Now it is the community’s job to address their holistic needs in a trauma-informed way, to acknowledge their history, and support their overall health and the health of their families,” said Dr. Kelly Graves, executive director of the foundation. “We need to do this every day – not just on Veterans Day.”

Military members may experience extraordinary stress and trauma during their service. Family members at home can also have similar difficulties. The Servant Center and the foundation are both working to ensure local veterans and their families get the best care they need by providers who understand their unique needs.