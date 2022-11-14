November’s Conversation: ‘Where Do We Go from Here?’ on the One High Point Commission

The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable. Fort Knox it is not — but the stash of collectibles the building holds is undoubtedly worthy of protection. There's a rare Pikachu card and a century-old one of baseball great Honus Wagner, which recently sold for $7.25 million in a private sale. In all, $200 million in collectibles are stored in two vaults inside the building, equipped with some of the latest technology to keep the valuable cache safe from harm or thieves.