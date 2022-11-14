November’s Conversation: ‘Where Do We Go from Here?’ on the One High Point Commission

The YWCA High Point is launching monthly discussions this fall to raise awareness about different issues surrounding the community both on a local and national level.
As a continuation of their "Where Do We Go From Here?" conversation series, members of the One High Point Commission will give an update to the community on their work in researching appropriate remedies that seek to address the systemic barriers of African American advancement in the city of High Point.
Taking part in monthly gatherings like this helps participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice impact their area, connect with others and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination.
The YWCA’s Community Builders initiative will hold a series of forums on racial equity this season.
The event is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at YWCA High Point along with representatives from the One High Point Commission, the City of High Point and NAACP High Point’s reparations committee to be part of this timely conversation.
People are also reading…
To register, visit: https://operations.daxko.com/programs/redirector.aspx?cid=5031&pid=45486&sid=1046487.