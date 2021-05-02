Pan-Asian Voices and Experiences of NC to feature stories of and photos about local Asian Americans

“I have an idea, and I need your help please.”
These words are how I start many conversations. This one in particular was with Tina Firesheets on March 16, just one week before the brutal Atlanta shootings that resulted in the senseless murders of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.
Tina is a local communications guru with whom I share several friends. I knew she was of Asian descent from when she had interviewed me for an 1808 Magazine feature when I started my business a few years ago, and her history was a curiosity for me. Over a casual Zoom chat, we swapped stories stemming from our shared Korean backgrounds and love for family, food and the occasional beverage (not always in that order). I liked her instantly and felt a kindred tie with her. It took very little convincing after my proposal, and she said yes to becoming my new partner in purpose.
May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and according to Pew Research, the Asian population is the fastest growing ethnicity in the U.S. and North Carolina.
But in addition to the growing population are growing attacks. According to stopaapihate.org, almost 4,000 attacks on Asian Americans have been reported across the country in the past year. More than two-thirds of those attacks have been on women because of racial bias associated with COVID-19. The pandemic has been particularly stressful for Asian business owners like me, who have suffered the largest losses across the country, according to diversityinc.com.
Given this current landscape, Tina and I, along with a host of hugely talented collaborators and interview subjects, felt compelled to pool our skills and resources for a 100% volunteer endeavor to focus on increasing awareness, understanding and change.
We are proud to introduce the Pan-Asian Voices and Experiences of NC (PAVE NC) initiative. Our goal is to share real stories through the lens of local Asian Americans and pave a path forward to conversations in our community.
Each week in May, we will feature local Asian Americans as part of this new storytelling series to elevate our voices and share an array of personal experiences. Among those to be introduced in May are a fascinating local couple who run their own dental practice, a downtown restaurant owner with an innovative vision, and an admirable Greensboro native whose work with NCAAT (NC Asian Americans Together) fosters community among Asian Americans and allies statewide. The series will continue with an ongoing monthly feature starting in June.
So everyone has access, we are self-funding all content creation associated with each story and are donating it for free use. We encourage schools, nonprofits, businesses, places of worship and organizations to share and use this content to build awareness and stand against AAPI hate.
The “open source” content for each interviewee will include: an article featuring his/her personal story, professional photography, a summary video and social media post drafts.
To download and use any of the content, go to PAVENC.org. We also need volunteers for interviews, content creators and sponsors.
For questions or to start a conversation, email us at outreach@pavenc.org.
Most importantly, thank you to all of our collaborators, interview subjects and community friends for your generous support, encouragement and engagement.
Christie Soper is co-producer of Pan-Asian Voices and Experiences of NC.