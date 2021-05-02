Pan-Asian Voices and Experiences of NC to feature stories of and photos about local Asian Americans

“I have an idea, and I need your help please.”

These words are how I start many conversations. This one in particular was with Tina Firesheets on March 16, just one week before the brutal Atlanta shootings that resulted in the senseless murders of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

Tina is a local communications guru with whom I share several friends. I knew she was of Asian descent from when she had interviewed me for an 1808 Magazine feature when I started my business a few years ago, and her history was a curiosity for me. Over a casual Zoom chat, we swapped stories stemming from our shared Korean backgrounds and love for family, food and the occasional beverage (not always in that order). I liked her instantly and felt a kindred tie with her. It took very little convincing after my proposal, and she said yes to becoming my new partner in purpose.

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and according to Pew Research, the Asian population is the fastest growing ethnicity in the U.S. and North Carolina.