Alzheimer’s Association volunteers from across North Carolina will come together Thursday, June 15, in Charlotte to demand access to FDA-approved treatments. The rally is one of 50 state rallies taking place this month, urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to change its policy, which prevents those with early-stage Alzheimer’s from accessing FDA-approved treatments.

In June, the Alzheimer’s Association is building off of the momentum from a recent Rally for Access at the White House and rallies at each of the 10 CMS regional offices. In every state across the nation, people impacted by Alzheimer’s, including caregivers and those living with the disease, are joining together.

Individuals wishing to attend can learn more at: tinyurl.com/CLTRallyForAccess or may simply come out on the day of the event, set for 10 to 11 a.m. at Marshall Park, 800 E. 3rd St.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will present Yoga for Managing Grief Stress from 6 to 7 p.m. June 20 at The Lusk Education Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Ryan Kimberly Mahler, a registered yoga instructor and bereavement counselor, will guide participants through simple breathing and stretching exercises designed to help them navigate the emotional ups and downs that follow a loss. No skill or flexibility is required. Mats and chairs will be provided.

Registration is required and deadline to register is June 15. To register, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.

* * * *

Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Social Services will host a pinwheel ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Wentworth.

The department will plant 87 pinwheels to represent the 87 protected persons that Rockingham County currently holds under guardianship.

* * * *

The Piedmont Triad Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll is set for Saturday, June 17, at Triad Park in Kernersville. Registration, vendor fair and music starts at 9 a.m.

The opening ceremony and walk kick-off begins at 10:30 a.m. There will be free T-shirts available while supplies last, free personal document shredding, informational exhibitors, music and more.

Register online at www.ptrc.org/registration.

For information, call 336-904-0300.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will present Expressive Arts for Healing from 6 to 8 p.m. June 27 at The Lusk Education Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Expressive arts can help people find the needed resources they hold within and help them grow through their grief. Join Kimberly Grove, bereavement counselor, for this two-hour workshop where participants will utilize a variety of expressive arts to help them heal and grow.

Registration is required and deadline to register is June 20. To register, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective will present the latest free Power of Knowing webinar, Dementia – What to Expect and How to Prepare, from noon to 1 p.m. June 23 on Zoom.

Understanding comes from knowing and many people providing care for someone with dementia have questions about how the illness might progress and how to provide the best care possible. This webinar will discuss different types of dementia, decisions that often need to be made, common medical concerns and available resources.

Register for the webinar at https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WRjTDBYgRCejxWeAHXx_7A

Webinar ID: 894 8020 1297.

Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.