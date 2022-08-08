Parks and Recreation now accepting applications for Girls’ Science and Engineering Program

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for W.I.S.E. (Women in Science and Engineering), a year-long program that introduces middle school aged girls to STEM subjects in fun, hands-on ways. The program will meet from 4 to 7 p.m. in person on the third Wednesday of the month beginning Sept. 21 and virtually 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month through August 2023. The cost is $60 and financial assistance is available. Apply at tinyurl.com/2hdfeebs by Aug. 31.
Participants will build, create and compete as they work together and independently to formulate ideas, record results, analyze outcomes and present findings. Applications must include a letter of recommendation from a teacher. Applicants will be notified Sept. 7 if they have been accepted into the program.
This program is funded by the American Association of University Women. For information, contact Shelli Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.