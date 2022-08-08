 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parks and Recreation now accepting applications for Girls’ Science and Engineering Program

STEM
POLINA TANKILEVITCH, PROVIDED

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for W.I.S.E. (Women in Science and Engineering), a year-long program that introduces middle school aged girls to STEM subjects in fun, hands-on ways. The program will meet from 4 to 7 p.m. in person on the third Wednesday of the month beginning Sept. 21 and virtually 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month through August 2023. The cost is $60 and financial assistance is available. Apply at tinyurl.com/2hdfeebs by Aug. 31.

Participants will build, create and compete as they work together and independently to formulate ideas, record results, analyze outcomes and present findings. Applications must include a letter of recommendation from a teacher. Applicants will be notified Sept. 7 if they have been accepted into the program.

This program is funded by the American Association of University Women. For information, contact Shelli Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.

