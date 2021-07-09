Peeler Community Park gets $1.2 million renovation

GREENSBORO — This fall, soil will be turning at Peeler Community Park as crews begin the last portion of a multi-phase effort to reinvigorate this east Greensboro park.
The $1.2 million project is one of more than a dozen park projects that Greensboro Parks and Recreation has in the queue.
This month, Greensboro City Council will be asked to approve a contractor for Phase II and Phase III renovations to Peeler Community Park, located next to the Peeler Recreation Center at 1300 Sykes Ave. Construction could begin as soon as September and is expected to be finished in 2022.
The work will complete what was envisioned in the June 2018 park master plan, said Shawna Tillery, Greensboro Parks and Recreation planning and project development manager.
Under the plan, the playground will be moved to expand the parking lot. The Cone Mills Foundation has donated $30,000 to the Community Foundation-managed Build Greensboro Together fundraising initiative for the new play equipment.
Parks and Recreation will add outdoor fitness equipment to the park. The existing ballfield will be renovated and upgraded with an environmentally-friendly irrigation system.
In partnership with the Greensboro Public Library, Peeler Community Park will also get a “StoryWalk,” an accessible paved pathway that will be lined with pages of children’s books. It encourages children to enjoy reading and the outdoors together. The staff at the McGirt-Horton Library, located across the street from the park, will provide programs to support the StoryWalk, Tillery said.
The park will also be transformed with new gathering spaces, including seating and site amenities such as solar picnic tables, lighting, benches, trash receptacles, bike racks and landscaping improvements.
The project is funded in part by 2016 voter-approved parks and recreation bonds and a $600,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Outdoor Legacy Partnership Program.
Parks and Recreation has other park projects going on citywide. Those include:
Spencer Love Tennis Center update — The city will soon seek bids on a project to add six clay courts to the center. The project is funded through bonds and community fundraising.
Heath Park upgrade — Crescent Rotary Club Foundation provided $25,000 to add new play equipment and an inclusive swing set to be installed this summer. This donation was secured through the Build Greensboro Together campaign.
Americans with Disability Act (ADA) improvements — Arlington Park, located off Florida Street, and Sunset Hills Park, located off Friendly Avenue, will get ADA access improvements.
Twin Lakes Park feasibility study — Parks and Recreation is working with the city’s Water Resources Department on the possibility of adding a greenway through Twin Lakes Park, located near South Holden Road.
Solar work stations — Forget work from home. Try work from park. Picnic tables with solar-powered charging stations for mobile devices or laptops will be installed at Country and Peeler parks. This project was funded through the city’s Participatory Budgeting program, which allows residents to decide how to spend city money.
Park Master Plans — In the most recent round of Participatory Budgeting, city residents also voted to fund the creation of master plans for Fisher, Hampton, Greentree and Old Peck parks and the Bog Garden. Funding is now available for that work to begin.
Barber Park disc golf course redesign — Parks and Recreation planners will be reaching out to the disc golf community in the fall, as they work to redevelop the existing course.
Amanda Lehmert is a senior communications specialist with the City of Greensboro. She can be reached at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.