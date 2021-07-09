Peeler Community Park gets $1.2 million renovation

GREENSBORO — This fall, soil will be turning at Peeler Community Park as crews begin the last portion of a multi-phase effort to reinvigorate this east Greensboro park.

The $1.2 million project is one of more than a dozen park projects that Greensboro Parks and Recreation has in the queue.

This month, Greensboro City Council will be asked to approve a contractor for Phase II and Phase III renovations to Peeler Community Park, located next to the Peeler Recreation Center at 1300 Sykes Ave. Construction could begin as soon as September and is expected to be finished in 2022.

The work will complete what was envisioned in the June 2018 park master plan, said Shawna Tillery, Greensboro Parks and Recreation planning and project development manager.

Under the plan, the playground will be moved to expand the parking lot. The Cone Mills Foundation has donated $30,000 to the Community Foundation-managed Build Greensboro Together fundraising initiative for the new play equipment.

Parks and Recreation will add outdoor fitness equipment to the park. The existing ballfield will be renovated and upgraded with an environmentally-friendly irrigation system.