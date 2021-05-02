Personal Adds: Even an introverted writer missed people during the pandemic

The flip was switched. The lights went off and the darkness came and stayed. I thought it would be temporary. I thought I could handle it. The light at the end of the tunnel would come soon enough. The light didn’t come and the darkness became all encompassing.

Being a writer is a solitary profession. I welcome and relish the quiet to write. Since I’m a writer and an introvert, I thought I would sail through the pandemic, unscathed. I was wrong. I was angry when my ability to socialize was taken from me without my consent. I could no longer see the people I chose to help make the human connection to break up my solitude.

How would I survive being cut off from the outside world? My answer — I would write. Writing has always been my salvation. Putting words to paper, no matter my mood, has been my form of mental therapy. And so I wrote. Only, over time, as things became bleaker, words escaped me. I couldn’t think of words to write, nor did I care. My writing wasn’t serving me. I missed people. Like I crave chocolate, I craved people. When rational thought left me, I found myself jealous of people who worked outside the home because they had human contact, risks be damned. I wanted to be with others, not alone with my thoughts.