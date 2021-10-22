Personal Adds: Happy Birthday Kay!

Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion prepared for a routine October meeting of the Dolley Madison Woman’s Club, a service organization she founded more than 40 years ago. The Dolleys, as the club is affectionately called, is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Little did she know the meeting’s guest speaker, Guilford Emergency Director Jim Albright, was there to participate in a birthday surprise salute for her public and private service. The usually perceptive commissioner was taken totally by surprise, she said.

Organized by club president Wendee M. Cutler, the meeting seemed routine until Albright began speaking and the proceedings were disrupted by two honorary Dolleys, Ivan Saul Cutler and John Graham. Cutler attended as a photographer and Graham barged into the meeting, shouting, “I’m the president of the Kay Cashion Fan Club,” with Cutler challenging him to Cashion’s utter surprise. They concluded, again, shouting in concert, “Surprise, happy birthday ... because we have a passion for Cashion!,” prompting smiles and laughter.

In addition to club members, Cashion’s children, Susan Cashion and Glenn and Anne Cashion, were in the on the surprise.

In honor of Cashion, club members donated $500 in her name to an existing scholarship fund.

