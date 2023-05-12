Bailey is a 6-week-old boxer/shepherd mix. His hobbies include fetch, tug-of-war and lounging on the couch. Bailey may look small on the outside, but he’s going to weigh 50 pounds or more. He is a big softie at heart. All he wants is someone to love and play with. Complete an adoption form for this team player with the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at www.arfpnc.com. Bailey’s adoption fee is $350.
Pet of the Week: Bailey
