American Kennel Club offers tips on how to have a pet-safe holiday party

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The holiday season means plenty of holiday parties with friends and family, but dog owners need to make sure their pups are equally cared for during these get-togethers.

Here are some tips from the American Kennel Club to make sure your dog and your guests have an enjoyable and safe party experience.

Let your guests know

When setting up your holiday celebration, make sure you remind all of your guests that your dog will be present as the party goes on.

Give your guests treats upon entering to help your dog bond with them. Make sure they know how to properly introduce themselves to your dog; even the most social dogs can get nervous or excited in large groups.

While your guests are arriving, an excited dog may be prompted to run out the door. If this sounds like your pup, consider putting them on a running leash until they become adjusted to the crowd.

If your dog gets overwhelmed or anxious around people, designate a place or “safe area” where your dog can retreat and relax if it becomes too much.

Hang signs near the entry and exit points to remind guests to keep doors closed. Guests leaving doors open allows for your dog’s potential escape, and they could wander off without you realizing. Always keep your dog’s collar on, just in case.

Dangerous foods

Make sure your guests know not to feed your dog any table food, no matter the puppy-dog eyes they give them. Most people know that chocolate is toxic for dogs, but foods like icing, grapes, raisins and yes, bones, are also dangerous.

Food should be kept at a safe distance where your dog can’t access it. Side or coffee tables may seem like the perfect place to keep snacks, but dogs can easily swipe things when they’re within their reach. If your dog can get to it, even by climbing, consider moving it to higher ground.

Appearance matters

Your dog should be well-trained and well-behaved to have people over, but appearance matters, too. It can never hurt to bathe or groom your dog before your event.

Make sure you clean your space, especially if your dog sheds. Pets do also carry odor, so spritzing a pet-odor eliminator beforehand can also help decrease the smell.

For more tips on creating a dog-friendly holiday party environment, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.