Pet Shop: Wally the Wonderdog’s tale comes to an end

Wally the Wonderdog was the best. His soulful brown eyes. His underbite smile. His loyalty. His love.

He won our hearts. Easily.

But in one of those doggie poker games, I’m pretty sure he would have lost every time.

He never could have bluffed. His tail, a long whip of black with white at the tip, would’ve given him away.

Even when we first adopted him, 11 years ago, his tail would always tell the tale.

If Wally felt threatened or scared or he had done something he knew he shouldn’t do, it disappeared between his legs. His tail spent a lot of time there in those early years, until he figured out what it meant to be safe and at home.

If he thought he saw (heard or smelled) something interesting, it went to a slightly raised position. If he was sure he saw (heard or smelled) something interesting (SQUIRREL!), it went to full point with paw and nose raised for emphasis.

When Wally was happy — really, really happy — he turned on his rotor tail. Around and around, fast, like the helicopter rotors in “MASH.”

It didn’t take much to get the rotor tail going. One of my sons coming over, maybe, or the promise of a walk. But it was a sight to see.

Then there was his tail twitch. Just the last bit of it, seemingly with a mind of its own, going thump, thump, thump. Wally could be dozing on the couch when one of us walked into the room. Thump, thump, thump. Or sitting by the window when someone in the other side of the house said his name. Thump, thump, thump. Or looking at me for forgiveness after he chewed up my shoe. Very tentative thump, thump, thump.

I always thought it was his way of saying: I love you. No matter what.

A few months ago, we noticed Wally had gone into a slump. He still greeted us at the door when we got home. Still came for a walk when he heard me get his leash.

But now he was spending most of his time in bed, and he wasn’t eating much. After a lot of tests, the vet told us that his kidneys were failing, and that it wasn’t a new condition. He just can’t hide it from you anymore, she said. That hurt to hear because I knew it was just what he would do.

We opted to get him treated at the veterinary clinic for a few days to see if that bought him and us a little more time together. It did not.

And so, we brought him home to be euthanized.

Wally was a mess — smelly, swollen, not steady on his feet. But he made it through the back door of the house, drank some water and even sniffed his food dish before lying down under the dining room table. That was his safe place, where he would take a Greenie, or maybe a shoe he was about to chew on.

I climbed under the table with him, and we just looked at each other for a while. I stroked him and fed him doggie ice cream off my fingers. I told him he was a good boy — the best, really — and that I was sorry he had suffered so much. But that he wouldn’t have to suffer any longer.

Wally groomed his paws and he licked my arms, never looking away from me. And then I heard it, for the first time in a while.

Thump, thump, thump.

I will always love you, buddy. No matter what.

Teresa Prout is a longtime journalist and former editor for the News & Record.