Raleigh dog rescue gets nearly $15,000 grant from Pedigree

A Raleigh pet adoption group received nearly $15,000 in the 2021 Pedigree Foundation grant cycle.

2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Inc. was one of two North Carolina shelters or rescue agencies to get part of the more than $760,000 that the foundation gave out for 2021, according to the foundation's website.

The Raleigh nonprofit won the grant "to provide medical care dogs need before transport, rather than after, putting an earlier end to illnesses and injuries they may come in with," the foundation said. The program "improves the quality of life for transport dogs before they begin their journey north."

The Humane Society of Charlotte received money to cover all dog adoptions at a June event. Pedigree did not say how much the shelter received.

The 2021 PEDIGREE Foundation grants were given to 108 shelter and rescue organizations across the country. The funds will help nearly 118,000 dogs, the foundation said.