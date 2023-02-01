Plant it for the planet – Juniper Level Botanic Garden announces 2023 Open Garden weekends

Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a gift to N.C. State, has announced eight Open Garden weekends during 2023 for self-guided tours, talks with experts, enjoyment of seasonal blooms and plant purchases.

“Two weekends are scheduled each season,” said founder and proprietor Tony Avent. “Our Winter Open Garden is scheduled Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5.”

With a collection exceeding 27,000 types of plants, the mission of Juniper Level Botanic Garden is to collect, preserve, and share plants with the world. To date, the garden has shipped more than 3 million plants to all 50 states and 41 nations.

“Plant it for the planet,” Avent advocates. “Almost 40 percent of global plant diversity is threatened with extinction.”

Adjacent to Juniper Level Botanic Garden in southern Wake County, Panther Branch Rosenwald School will open for public tours during the Winter Open Garden weekends. The Colonial-style school, constructed in 1926, is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Wake County Historic Landmark.

Panther Branch Rosenwald School was restored by Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jeffrey B. Robinson. The school was one of more than 5,000 built in the southern United States to improve education opportunities for African American children.

Juniper Level Botanic Garden is a nonprofit, 28-acre educational, research, and display garden. Established in 1986, the garden is an institutional member of the American Public Gardens Association.

2023 Open Garden dates: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 24-25, 1-5 p.m. Feb. 26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3-4, 1-5 p.m. March 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28-29, 1-5 p.m. April 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 14-15, 1-5 p.m. July 16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 21-22, 1-5 p.m. July 23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15-16, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22-23 and 1-5 p.m. Sept. 24.

For information, visit https://jlbg.org/.