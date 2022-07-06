Raleigh’s Juniper Level Botanic Garden will open two summer weekends – July 15-17 & July 22-24

Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a 28-acre educational, research, and display garden gifted to N.C. State by Tony and Anita Avent, will open two weekends this summer for self-guided tours, plant purchases, and free gardening walks and talks with the experts.

Open garden dates are July 15-17 and July 22-24. There is no admission fee. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For GPS directions, input 9241 Sauls Road in Raleigh.

“On Open Garden days at 10 AM and 2 PM, we offer our visitors a brief Gardening Unplugged walk and talk with an expert focusing on specific areas of interest or concern in the garden,” said Tony Avent, founder and proprietor. “This series is free, part of our educational outreach, and no reservations are required. Just check the schedule, find your topic of interest, and meet at the welcome tent.

“I’m happy to share that Dr. Patrick McMillan, one of our Gardening Unplugged experts, is also our newest team member at Juniper Level Botanic Garden. His amazing journey includes Director of Heronswood Gardens in Washington. Prior to that, Patrick was Director of the South Carolina Botanical Garden and Professor of Environmental Sustainability at Clemson. In addition, he was the Emmy Award-winning host of the renowned PBS series, Expeditions with Patrick McMillan. He is a highly respected botanist/naturalist who has won far too many awards to mention.

“I’ve known Patrick for 30 years, going back to his days as a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, and long before he became a legend in the plant world,” added Avent.

2022 Gardening Unplugged Schedule (meet at the welcome tent – no reservations)

Friday, July 15 - 10 a.m.: Shade Gardening (Tony Avent, proprietor)

Friday, July 15 - 2 p.m.: Cacti & Succulents (Vince Schneider, CV: NC Museum of Natural Sciences)

Saturday, July 16 - 10 a.m.: Agaves in the Garden (Zac Hill, plant records specialist/taxonomist)

Saturday, July 16 - 2 p.m.: Friend or Foe in the Garden – (Kevin Stephens, outdoor insect and pest management and plant health)

Sunday, July 17 - 2 p.m.: Preparing Potted Plants for Planting (Patrick McMillan)

Friday, July 22 - 10 a.m.: Pollinators in the Garden (Meghan Fidler, Ph.D.)

Friday, July 22 - 2 p.m.: Ex-Situ Conservation (Patrick McMillan)

Saturday, July 23 - 10 a.m.: Establishing Tropicals (Bill Reynolds, entomologist)

Saturday, July 23 - 2 p.m.: Fragrant Plants (Patrick McMillan)

Sunday, July 24 - 2 p.m.: Sounds in the Garden (Bill Reynolds, entomologist)

Established in 1986 on a two-acre plot 12 miles south of downtown Raleigh, not-for-profit Juniper Level Botanic Garden has grown into a 28-acre conservation and inspiration garden whose mission is to discover, grow, study, propagate, and share the world’s flora. “Currently, we have just over 27,000 different kinds of plants,” said Avent. “That makes our botanic garden one of the top five collections in the United States.”