Randolph Community College forklift class Sept. 18
Forklift
ELEVATE, PROVIDED

Want to add “forklift operator” to your resumé? Randolph Community College is offering “Forklift Operator Training” Saturday, Sept. 18.

The course provides instruction on the operation and maintenance of a Powered Industrial Truck (forklift). It is OSHA compliant and taught by a State of North Carolina certified instructor. It is a comprehensive, hands-on program that covers all aspects of lift truck training. A certificate of completion will be provided to all students who successfully complete the course. Students should wear sturdy, closed toe and heel shoes (no Crocs or flip-flops) and appropriate clothing for the weather conditions as the hands-on portion will be outside.

The class (#77548) is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in room 223 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enroll. The cost of the course is $70.55.

For more information or to register, call 336-633-0268.

