Randolph Community College forklift class Sept. 18

The course provides instruction on the operation and maintenance of a Powered Industrial Truck (forklift). It is OSHA compliant and taught by a State of North Carolina certified instructor. It is a comprehensive, hands-on program that covers all aspects of lift truck training. A certificate of completion will be provided to all students who successfully complete the course. Students should wear sturdy, closed toe and heel shoes (no Crocs or flip-flops) and appropriate clothing for the weather conditions as the hands-on portion will be outside.