Randolph Community College holds Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremony

Family, friends and Randolph Community College faculty and staff gathered Saturday, Nov. 19, as the college held its first in-person Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremony in three years. Forty-three students entered the RCC chapter of the honor society, Beta Theta Rho, and Business Administration student Shannon Mixon was awarded the fifth annual Waymon C. Martin Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship.
Phi Theta Kappa fall 2022 inductees:
Asheboro: Jessica Lynn Atwell, Anna Brooke Baynes, Michelle Lee Camp, Courtney Michelle Carlyle, Alanna Wrenn Cheek, Taylor Elizabeth Davis, Brock Austin Dunlap, Easton James Flinn, David Charles Francis, Elizabeth Hernandez, Carlyle Elizabeth Kern, Natalie Shae Latham, Rodney Mark Ledford, Thalya Lee Letterlough, Grant McKade Little, Paris Alaycia Rolle, Karis Wright Rowland, Hunter Jayce Shackleford, James Douglas Thomas, Sofia Tinoco-Leon, Kylie Morgan Zimpfer
Climax: Ashlyn Noel James, Taylor Nicole Waugh
Franklinville: Ryan Thomas Morris
Liberty: Amy Denise Pierce-Coble
New London: Leah Elizabeth Ingle
Pleasant Garden: Dakota Ray Hicks, James Peyton McCollum
Ramseur: Revin Lewis Bray, Bryson Seth Lawson
Randleman: Haven B. Avery, Ryan William Challender, Kaitlyn Leigh Glaze, Ashlee Rae Maness, Jesselyn Perez, Michaela Nicole Street
Seagrove: Dacia Marie Richardson
Sophia: Ashlyn Paige Carpenter
Thomasville: Heather Meredyth Ellis, Anna Joy Taylor
Trinity: Ashton Nicole Johnson, Jordan Tally Lucas, Elizabeth Sekarsari