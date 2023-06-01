Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Get “All Together Now” for summer reading fun at Randolph County libraries.

The community-themed summer initiative will feature more than 100 performances, storytimes, hands-on activities and other events for children in June and July at the libraries in Asheboro, Archdale, Franklinville, Liberty, Ramseur, Randleman and Seagrove.

Teens can join in too, and adults will have opportunities to enhance their reading experiences with speakers, book clubs and more.

In addition to all the activities, children and teens can report minutes read to their local library for rewards and prizes, including cool gadgets and books, and be entered into grand prize drawings for large prizes, like Amazon Fire Kids Tablets and Leap Frogs.

Visit www.randolphlibrary.org/summer for all the details or contact your local library.

“Library summer reading initiatives offer children and teens a no-pressure way to stay engaged with learning while they are out of school, so they are less likely to experience a ‘summer slide’ when they return in the fall,” says Samantha Martin, the library’s head of youth services.

Summer Reading kicks off at the Asheboro library from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10, with an outdoor event featuring community helpers such as fire, police, the NC Zoo, animal services and more, and a performance by the 208th Army Band. At the Liberty library, summer gets underway with a community talent show, 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 9 – call the library at 336-622-4605 and sign up to perform.

Criss Cross Mangosauce will appear at each library in June with a bilingual English/Spanish musical performance featuring riddles, songs, finger games, dramatic play and storytelling. In July, storyteller Yasu Ishida will combine traditional Japanese theatre, lion dance, music, origami and magic to guide audiences at each library to the enchanting land of Japan.

Other performers include family-friendly rock ‘n’ rollers Big Bang Boom, Caleb Sigmon’s “The Fun Factory” and Shepherd Shakespeare. All will appear at various libraries over the summer. The North Carolina Zoo and Wild Tails NC will bring live animal ambassadors to several libraries, as well.

All libraries also will offer an array of storytimes, craft activities, STEAM events and more, and the Mobile Library will be on the move around the county.

For further information, contact the Asheboro Children’s Room at 336-318-6804, or call your local library.

Appearances by Criss Cross Mangosauce and Yasu Ishida are sponsored by the Friends of the Library with support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.