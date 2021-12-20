RCC holds virtual CCR graduation for 45 students

Randolph Community College held its December 2021 graduation ceremony for 45 students in the College and Career Readiness program Thursday, Dec. 16. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation aired virtually on YouTube.
High School Equivalency Graduates
Asheboro: Israel Aburto, Elisabeth Adams, Hannah Allred, Zachariah Bachman, Cameron Beane, Kenna Conner, Hannah Davidson, Maria del Carmen Dominguez, Vanessa Gutierrez, Kimberly Hayes, Maria Hernandez Santiago, Hector Jaimes, Breanna Ledwell, Hope Miller, Candace Page, J.T. Quigley, Michael Rhodes, William Smith, Miranda Thompson
Denton: Kevin Kerney, Thomas Needham
Greensboro: Brianna McCarty
Julian: Alvaro Manuel-Munoz
Liberty: Jacob Jordan
Ramseur: Christopher Campbell, Amanda Jessup
Randleman: Kayla Frost, Chloe Jessup, Nahum Segovia Rosales, Isela Valle
Sophia: Hunter Walker
Thomasville: Rebekah Miller
Adult High School Diploma Graduates
Archdale: Connor Hill