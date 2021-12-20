 Skip to main content
RCC holds virtual CCR graduation for 45 students
Randolph Community College held its December 2021 graduation ceremony for 45 students in the College and Career Readiness program Thursday, Dec. 16. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation aired virtually on YouTube.

High School Equivalency Graduates

Asheboro: Israel Aburto, Elisabeth Adams, Hannah Allred, Zachariah Bachman, Cameron Beane, Kenna Conner, Hannah Davidson, Maria del Carmen Dominguez, Vanessa Gutierrez, Kimberly Hayes, Maria Hernandez Santiago, Hector Jaimes, Breanna Ledwell, Hope Miller, Candace Page, J.T. Quigley, Michael Rhodes, William Smith, Miranda Thompson

Denton: Kevin Kerney, Thomas Needham

Greensboro: Brianna McCarty

Julian: Alvaro Manuel-Munoz

Liberty: Jacob Jordan

Ramseur: Christopher Campbell, Amanda Jessup

Randleman: Kayla Frost, Chloe Jessup, Nahum Segovia Rosales, Isela Valle

Sophia: Hunter Walker

Thomasville: Rebekah Miller

Adult High School Diploma Graduates

Archdale: Connor Hill

Asheboro: Ivy Auman, Zakary Butler, Charlotte Hammell, Dawson Hill

Climax: Thomas Bohanon

Denton: Amira Shrock

High Point: Chandler Dehart

Randleman: Jessica Castillo, Matthew Kennedy

Sophia: Dylon Summerlin

Thomasville: Rory Newell

Trinity: Grace Howerton

