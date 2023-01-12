RCC honors students at 2022 CCR December Graduation

Randolph Community College faculty, staff and trustees gathered Dec. 15 as the college held the 2022 December College and Career Readiness Graduation in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium on the Asheboro Campus.
Randolph Community College Photographic Technology Department Head Kevin Eames gave the graduation address.
Approximately 35 students received their Adult High School or High School Equivalency diplomas with 21 graduates participating in the ceremony.
Adult High School Graduates
Archdale: Austin Roth, Osiel Villanueva
Asheboro: Jenna Bingham, Devan Hodge, Brenda Ruiz Garcia
Climax: Selena Bishop
Denton: Ian Coggins
People are also reading…
Greensboro: Mckenzie Woloszyk
High Point: Hailey Hensley
Randleman: Shana Boyd, Hannah Pearson
Robbins: Hannah Russell
Trinity: Allyssa Bracken, Camille Peace
High School Equivalency Graduates
Archdale: Dalton Walls, Brittany Wood
Asheboro: Jose Arias Hurtado, Alayshia Barrett, Aaron Clark, Landon Clark, Kacy Hickson, Isabelle Iglesias, Tammy Lambeth, Kiara Lataille, Natalie McPherson, Meaghan Miller, Montserrat Perez Santos, Debbie Russell, Hunter Ward
Franklinville: Ryan Kirkman
Leland: David Long
Liberty: Raffeal Williams
Sophia: Kenley Holden, Rachel Moore
Staley: Kaylee Dillon