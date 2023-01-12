 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RCC honors students at 2022 CCR December Graduation

Kevin Eames

Randolph Community College Photographic Technology Department Head Kevin Eames gives the graduation address at the 2022 December College and Career Readiness Graduation Dec. 15 in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium on the Asheboro Campus.

Randolph Community College faculty, staff and trustees gathered Dec. 15 as the college held the 2022 December College and Career Readiness Graduation in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium on the Asheboro Campus.

Randolph Community College Photographic Technology Department Head Kevin Eames gave the graduation address.

Approximately 35 students received their Adult High School or High School Equivalency diplomas with 21 graduates participating in the ceremony.

Adult High School Graduates

Archdale: Austin Roth, Osiel Villanueva

Asheboro: Jenna Bingham, Devan Hodge, Brenda Ruiz Garcia

Climax: Selena Bishop

Denton: Ian Coggins

Greensboro: Mckenzie Woloszyk

High Point: Hailey Hensley

Randleman: Shana Boyd, Hannah Pearson

Robbins: Hannah Russell

Trinity: Allyssa Bracken, Camille Peace

High School Equivalency Graduates

Archdale: Dalton Walls, Brittany Wood

Asheboro: Jose Arias Hurtado, Alayshia Barrett, Aaron Clark, Landon Clark, Kacy Hickson, Isabelle Iglesias, Tammy Lambeth, Kiara Lataille, Natalie McPherson, Meaghan Miller, Montserrat Perez Santos, Debbie Russell, Hunter Ward

Franklinville: Ryan Kirkman

Leland: David Long

Liberty: Raffeal Williams

Sophia: Kenley Holden, Rachel Moore

Staley: Kaylee Dillon

