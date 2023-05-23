Randolph Community College recently held several pinning ceremonies for its Certified Nursing Assistant, Medical Assisting, Nursing and Radiography students.
The Radiography pinning was Thursday, May 4, in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium on the Asheboro Campus, while the Medical Assisting pinning took place in the Dr. Robert S. Shackleford Jr. Allied Health Center on the same day. The CNA students received their pins Friday, May 5, in the JB & Claire Davis Corporate Training Center, and the Associate Degree Nursing pinning was Tuesday, May 9, in the LRC Auditorium.
Associate Degree Nursing
Asheboro: Elizabeth Chaffin, Amber Nicole Taylor, Randy James Williams.
Burlington: Summer Wright.
Greensboro: Madison Maness.
Lexington: Cassi Stargardt.
Seagrove: Gracie Welch.
Siler City: Patricia Flores Lutterloh, Diana B. Soto.
Trinity: Lauren Beattie.
Certified Nursing Assistant
Morning
Asheboro: Orlando Alvarez, Jessica Calderon Alejo, Aleah Morris, Amy Rangel Mendoza.
Biscoe: Irene Perez.
Franklinville: Austin Key.
Greensboro: Hannah Conrad.
Siler City: Daniela Martin, Daisy Martinez.
Staley: Alexis Hayes.
Afternoon
Asheboro: Emma Britt, Kristin Freeman, Samantha Goicochea, Adilene Salinas, Kimberly Zentella Cortazar.
Franklinville: Leslie Biddix.
Liberty: Linda Villagomez-Vazquez.
Randleman: Chloe Dixon, Jesselyn Perez.
Sophia: Shea Vance.
Evening/Night
Asheboro: Cassandra Barker, Mattison Barker, Caitlin Hurley, Hannah Morris, Yasmin Pacheco.
Ramseur: Crystal Matthews.
Randleman: Hannah Dove, Carisa Hammond.
Medical Assisting
Asheboro: Gisselle Jaimes-Castro.
Liberty: Christa Boggess.
Radiography
Asheboro: Caeleylaine Savannah Price, Addie Laine Shaw, Emma Trotter.
Glendon: Riley Lassiter.
Ramseur: Daisy Flores Cuna, Hannah Foushee.
Randleman: Adrienne Brechbiel, Ashton Brechbiel, Faith Staton, Mikhaela Tucker.
Robbins: Meghan Bannick.
Seagrove: Madison Rich.
Star: Esmeralda Gutierrez-Solis.
Trinity: Lindsey Hall, Josh Shirley.
Troy: Taylor E. Felker.