Ready for School, Ready for Life adds strategies focused on children ages 3-5

Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) has selected community members to help improve services for families with children ages 3 to 5 in Guilford County.
A team of diverse community members from Guilford County developed 10 helping strategies, three of which will start this month:
- Implement a countywide active reading effort to improve children’s early literacy skills
- Improve adult and children’s social-emotional development
- Enhance the pre-K to kindergarten transition
Ready Ready has selected these evidence-based programs and partner agencies for this work:
- Reading Connections will start the Motheread/Fatheread curriculum with parents and caregivers who are strengthening their own literacy skills. This curriculum encourages shared reading between adults and children.
- The United Way of Greater Greensboro will offer Raising a Reader with Guilford County School’s North Carolina pre-K classrooms. Lessons learned from the pilot in the 2022-23 school year will inform the expansion of the program countywide to additional early childhood classrooms.
- The Kellin Foundation will lead the Community Resiliency Model. This model can be used for families and other professionals, such as early childhood educators, to promote awareness of stress triggers and teach skills that can help manage emotional reactions. A specific focus on the impact of trauma is included to promote healthy reactions to stress.
- Family Service of the Piedmont will implement Triple P — Positive Parenting Program — in one of Guilford County’s census tracts in High Point with high rates of poverty. Triple P offers support for families, including general parenting education and ways to handle specific social-emotional challenges children may experience.
- The YWCA-High Point will conduct work with Parents as Teachers to enhance parent and caregiver skills for social-emotional development through home visits and group activities. By reaching families in the home, parent educators are able to provide support and education to families with a specific focus on preparing for kindergarten entry.
For information, visit www.GetReadyGuilford.org.