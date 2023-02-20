Bennett College has announced that Geoffrey Kiorpes will present a recital in the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Kiorpes, co-founder of the New York City Charter School of the Arts, is an educator, accompanist and musical director.

The program, which is open to the public, includes music of 20th century African-American composers Florence Price, Nathaniel Dett (director of music at Bennett College from 1937 to 1942), William Grant Still and George Walker, along with that of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.