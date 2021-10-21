From corn mazes to haunted houses, here's where to celebrate Halloween in the Triad

Haunted Hollow: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30, also Oct. 31, 4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro. $20. Haunted house. 336-937-2218 or www.facebook.com/HauntedHollowNC.

Corntacular Adventure at Harvest Ridge Farm: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31, 545 Service Road, Ruffin. $12. Free admission to children 2 and younger. Pumpkin patches, hay rides (kid friendly), mazes/corn mazes (kid friendly). 336-344-2323 or comegetlost.com.

Woods of Terror: 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. Open on select dates and times through Nov. 5. $30-$60. woodsofterror.com.

Beer & Fear Bash: 7 p.m. Oct. 30, The Castle, 3925 Kivett Drive, High Point. 21 and older. $34-$49. https://thecastlepresents.com/bnf.

Free

Greensboro Youth Council Costume Contest: Through Sunday, Oct. 24, www.facebook.com/GSOParksandRec. Upload and share a photo of yourself in costume to the Virtual Costume Contest post. GYC members will judge the “Best Children’s Costume” and “Best Family Costume” and Facebook users will “Like” their favorite submissions. The most “liked” submission will determine the “Fan Favorite” winner. Winners will be announced on Oct. 30.