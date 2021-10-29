From corn mazes to haunted houses, here's where to celebrate Halloween in the Triad

BSA Troop 101's Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser: noon-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends through Sunday, Oct. 31, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. 336-688-6915.
Pumpkin Patch: 1-7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Sunday, Oct. 31, Centerfield United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. All proceeds support the Centerfield Youth.
Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail: 7-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, Oct. 30, also 7-11:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 6059 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove. $20-$40. 336-879-0255, chris@spookybottom.com or https://spookybottom.com/.
Kersey Valley Spookywoods Haunted Attraction: 8-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. $35.70-$79.63. 336-431-1700 or spookywoods.com.
J. Razz and Tazz Farm Fall Fun: 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, J. Razz and Tazz Farm, 466 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville. Haunted hay rides, pumpkin patches, hay rides (kid friendly), mazes. No pets. Fees vary per activity. Credit and debit cards not accepted. 336-697-1675 or www.jrazz.com.
Haunted Hollow: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30, also Oct. 31, 4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro. $20. Haunted house. 336-937-2218 or www.facebook.com/HauntedHollowNC.
Corntacular Adventure at Harvest Ridge Farm: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31, 545 Service Road, Ruffin. $12. Free admission to children 2 and younger. Pumpkin patches, hay rides (kid friendly), mazes/corn mazes (kid friendly). 336-344-2323 or comegetlost.com.
Woods of Terror: 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. Open on select dates and times through Nov. 5. $30-$60. woodsofterror.com.
Free
Fall Festival: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 121 S.W. Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Free hot dogs. Costume contest and outdoor games. Food stations close at 7:30 p.m. 336-881-5448.
Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, downtown Graham around the Courthouse Square. Inflatables, vendors, a trunk or treat, a climbing wall, carnival games and food trucks. Costumes are highly encouraged. www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
“Hallowinds”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, High Point University's Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Will include music from Johan De Meij’s “The Lord of the Rings,” selections from “Harry Potter” films, music from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and other items in the spirit of Halloween. Wear costume.
Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Windsor Recreation Center, 1603 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Ages 15 and younger. 336-373-7786.
Trunk or Treat: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Following the trunk or treat activities, there will be a showing of the movie “Goosebumps” in the library parking lot. Bring seating.
Día de los Muertos: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Day of the Dead altars, paper mask making, face painting, family-friendly movie. 336-883-3022.
High Point University’s annual HPUniverse Day: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Theme is spooky science. Space science, including rocket launches, moon crater demonstrations, a gravity gym and much more. Free, donation of gently used or new children’s books is requested. Costumes are encouraged. Register. 336-883-3666 or www.signupgenius.com/go/508084AAFA72EA3FF2-spooky.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 400 W. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-641-2752.
Asheboro Spooky Cruise: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 30, Northgate Commons parking lot, 1457 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro. Trunk or treating, 6-7:30 p.m. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Grounded Elegance Car Club will conduct inaugural Halloween “Show and Glow” competition. Three prize categories: Best Halloween decorations on and around car, best LED lights and best vehicle overall. Cruising up and down Fayetteville Street from 8 p.m. to midnight. brightsidegallery@gmail.com.
Spooktacular Music: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Music Academy of North Carolina, 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100, Greensboro. MANC students perform. Bring a chair. Event is outside; masks are optional. www.musicacademync.org.
Howloween: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Country Park Picnic Shelter 7, parking available at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro. All ages and breeds. Offered in partnership with Guilford County Animal Resources. Costume party with treats for humans and dogs to enjoy. 336-373-7786.
Trunk or Treat: 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. .
Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax. Wear costume, walk through decorated cars and get candy. 336-993-2625 or www.shadygrove.net.
Day of the Dead Festival and Fundraiser: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2510 Hiatt St., Greensboro. Latino artists, Latino mobile home residents, Lindley Park neighbors and community partners. Hope for Hiatt — to raise funds and gather community support to purchase the mobile home park, rather than face eviction in January. http://tiny.cc/HiattFAQ.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro. Lasts until 100 bags are distributed.
Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Randolph County Sheriff's Office parking lot, 727 McDowell Road, Asheboro. 336-318-6689.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-674-0022.
Pumpkin Smash: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 6, Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. All ages. Bring your pumpkins to Lake Brandt to launch from a sling shot or smash with a sledge hammer. Pumpkins will be composted after this event. 336-373-7786.
Stutts Halloween Yard Haunt: 3415 Deep Green Drive, Greensboro. Yard full of classic Universal monsters and superheroes. See last year's yard at www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUQgcZliXCk.
