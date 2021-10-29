From corn mazes to haunted houses, here's where to celebrate Halloween in the Triad

Asheboro Spooky Cruise: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 30, Northgate Commons parking lot, 1457 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro. Trunk or treating, 6-7:30 p.m. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Grounded Elegance Car Club will conduct inaugural Halloween “Show and Glow” competition. Three prize categories: Best Halloween decorations on and around car, best LED lights and best vehicle overall. Cruising up and down Fayetteville Street from 8 p.m. to midnight. brightsidegallery@gmail.com.

Spooktacular Music: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Music Academy of North Carolina, 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100, Greensboro. MANC students perform. Bring a chair. Event is outside; masks are optional. www.musicacademync.org.

Howloween: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Country Park Picnic Shelter 7, parking available at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro. All ages and breeds. Offered in partnership with Guilford County Animal Resources. Costume party with treats for humans and dogs to enjoy. 336-373-7786.

Trunk or Treat: 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.

Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. .