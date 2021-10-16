From pumpkin patches to trick-or-treating spots, here's your guide to Triad Halloween events

Here’s a look at Halloween events in the area, including some that come with a cost and others that are free.
$$$
BSA Troop 101’s Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser: noon-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends through Oct. 31, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. 336-688-6915.
Pumpkin Patch: 1-7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31, Centerfield United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. All proceeds support the Centerfield Youth.
North Carolina Zoo’s “Boo at the NC Zoo”: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 23-24, 4401 Zoo Parkway in Asheboro. Trick-or-treating at stations throughout the park, a souvenir bag, live entertainment, animal encounters, Halloween-themed photos and costume contests. $8 per trick-or-treater (2 and older) plus admission (parents and guardians do not need to buy a Boo ticket). www.nczoo.org.
Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash: 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. Trick-or-Treat from a handful of local businesses and organizations, see the mini animals then watch “Hocus Pocus” under the stars. $35-$50. Also offering Halloween Candy Board Workshop, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner & Show, 6 p.m. Oct. 31. summerfieldfarms.com or eventbrite.com.
Nightmare in Eden: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 137 N. Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Haunted house concert. $15. www.eventbrite.com.
Park in the Dark: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24, Haw River State Park, 339 Conference Center Drive, Browns Summit. Participate in scheduled nature walks along the park trail, while learning about owls, moths, beetles and moon gardens. $6.94. https://bit.ly/3tWRhSY.
Historic Downtown Asheboro Ghostwalk: 7 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in October, begins at 148 North St. in Asheboro. $15. Walking tour of downtown Asheboro that presents spooky, yet true stories of the town and the people who lived there. Register. 336-626-1240 or asheborocrs.recdesk.com.
Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail: 7-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30, also 7-11:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 6059 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove. $20-$40. 336-879-0255, chris@spookybottom.com or https://spookybottom.com.
Kersey Valley Spookywoods Haunted Attraction: 8-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. $35.70-$79.63. 336-431-1700 or spookywoods.com.
J. Razz and Tazz Farm Fall Fun: 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, J. Razz and Tazz Farm, 466 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville. Haunted hay rides, pumpkin patches, hay rides (kid friendly), mazes. No pets. Fees vary per activity. Credit and debit cards not accepted. 336-697-1675 or www.jrazz.com.
Haunted Hollow: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30, also Oct. 31, 4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro. $20. Haunted house. 336-937-2218 or www.facebook.com/HauntedHollowNC.
Corntacular Adventure at Harvest Ridge Farm: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31, 545 Service Road, Ruffin. $12. Free admission to children 2 and younger. Pumpkin patches, hay rides (kid friendly), mazes/corn mazes (kid friendly). 336-344-2323 or comegetlost.com.
Woods of Terror: 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. Open on select dates and times through Nov. 5. $30-$60. woodsofterror.com.
Beer & Fear Bash: 7 p.m. Oct. 30, The Castle, 3925 Kivett Drive, High Point. 21 and older. $34-$49. https://thecastlepresents.com/bnf.
Free
Greensboro Youth Council Costume Contest: Through Oct. 24, www.facebook.com/GSOParksandRec. Upload and share a photo of yourself in costume to the Virtual Costume Contest post. GYC members will judge the “Best Children’s Costume” and “Best Family Costume” and Facebook users will “Like” their favorite submissions. The most “liked” submission will determine the “Fan Favorite” winner. Winners will be announced on Oct. 30.
Halloween Hoopla at Home: 4 p.m. Friday and Oct. 28, www.facebook.com/GSOParksandRec. Learn how to make economical Halloween games, treats and decorations from home.
Ghoulash Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Davie Street, downtown Greensboro. With the Greensboro Youth Council. Drive-thru trick-or-treating, virtual costume contest, prizes and more. www.gycghoulash.com.
Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 24, First United Methodist Church, 1630 Westbrook Ave., Elon. Rain date is Oct. 31. Lots of candy, will support the Teal Pumpkin Project for children with peanut and food allergies. 336-584-5263.
Adaptive & Inclusive Recreation’s Fall Dance: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. All ages. Individuals with disabilities are invited to gather and socialize with peers. Face coverings are required. Register. 336-373-2626 or tinyurl.com/5r4cpvbw.
Fall Festival: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Free hot dogs. Costume contest and outdoor games. Food stations close at 7:30 p.m. 336-881-5448.
Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29, downtown Graham around the Courthouse Square. Inflatables, vendors, a trunk or treat, a climbing wall, carnival games and food trucks. Costumes are highly encouraged. www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
“Hallowinds”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, High Point University’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Will include music from Johan De Meij’s “The Lord of the Rings,” selections from “Harry Potter” films, music from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and other items in the spirit of Halloween. Wear costume.
Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, Windsor Recreation Center, 1603 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Ages 15 and younger. 336-373-7786.
Trunk or Treat: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Following the trunk or treat activities, there will be a showing of the movie “Goosebumps” in the library parking lot. Bring seating.
High Point University’s annual HPUniverse Day: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 30, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Theme is spooky science. Space science, including rocket launches, moon crater demonstrations, a gravity gym and much more. Free, donation of gently used or new children’s books is requested. Costumes are encouraged. Register. 336-883-3666 or www.signupgenius.com/go/508084AAFA72EA3FF2-spooky.
Howloween: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 30, Country Park Picnic Shelter 7. Parking available at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro. All ages and breeds. Offered in partnership with Guilford County Animal Resources. Costume party with treats for humans and dogs to enjoy. 336-373-7786.
Trunk or Treat: 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30, Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro.
Boos & Booze: 6-11 p.m. Oct. 30, 6781 Erect Road, Seagrove. Free. Bring favorite dish and favorite drink. Register. www.eventbrite.com.
Trunk Or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30, Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax. Wear costume, walk through decorated cars and get candy. 336-993-2625 or www.shadygrove.net.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro. Lasts until 100 bags are distributed.
Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, 727 McDowell Road, Asheboro. 336-318-6689.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-674-0022.
Pumpkin Smash: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 6, Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. All ages. Bring your pumpkins to Lake Brandt to launch from a sling shot or smash with a sledge hammer. Pumpkins will be composted after this event. 336-373-7786.
Stutts Halloween Yard Haunt: 3415 Deep Green Drive, Greensboro. Yard full of classic Universal monsters and superheroes. See last year’s yard at www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUQgcZliXCk.