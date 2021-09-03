Regal Elegance National Pageant﻿ announces winners

The Miss Regal Elegance National Pageant, a pageant that recognizes outstanding women across the U.S. while bringing awareness to Type 1 diabetes research, was held virtually this year because of the pandemic.

The pageant, which began as a North Carolina pageant, has since progressed into a national pageant system with a preliminary pageant in N.C. and South Carolina, and nationals in Virginia.

Greensboro native LaMetria Johnson is the national director.

This year's Regal Elegance National Pageant Queens include: Senior Ms. Regal Elegance Darlene Benesch of Burlington, Mrs. Regal Elegance Rose Hall of Winston-Salem, Regal Elegance Queen of Queens Amie Sidberry of Greensboro, Miss Plus Regal Elegance Sierra Carey of Winston-Salem and Classic Ms. Regal Elegance Jeanette McKinnon of Charlotte. They will work to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes by participating in awareness events and using their social media platforms.

The pageant's mission is to recognize outstanding women and girls and show that true beauty has no standard or type.

Next year's national pageant is expected to be in person in July at Virginia Beach, Va.

To learn more, like “Regal Elegance National Pageant” on Facebook or email regalelegancenc@gmail.com. Also, visit www.jdrf.org/northcarolina.