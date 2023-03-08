Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s adaptive and inclusive recreation unit, in partnership with iCan Shine, will host iCan Swim for people with disabilities ages 3 and older from June 19-23 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The cost is $175. Register at icanshine.org/ican-swim-greensboro-nc.

The iCan Swim program teaches people with disabilities how to swim through one-on-one instruction with the assistance of volunteers. The lessons are adapted to each person’s abilities. Lessons last 45 to 60 minutes each day and a caregiver must accompany the participant. Swimmers are grouped by age.

For information about participating in this or other iCan Shine programs or to volunteer, visit icanshine.org or contact icanswimgreensboro@gmail.com.