Religion in our community: Upcoming events

MAY 7

Barbecue Lunch: 11 a.m. until sold out, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro. Pulled pork, green beans, baked beans, slaw. All proceeds will support Jacob Barrow’s efforts to attend a Leadership Institute in Washington, D.C.

Recycle Rodeo: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Bring paper for shredding, household hazardous waste, electronic waste, Styrofoam, glass. tinyurl.com/2f2wzb25.

MAY 8

Lemonade on the Lawn: Free refreshments after the 11 a.m. worship service, Wesley Memorial Church United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

MAY 12

Give as He Gave: Twenty locations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including several local ones, will host a blood drive with OneBlood. Donors will receive a free wellness checkup, “Give as He Gave” T-shirt and $20 e-gift card. oneblood.org/save.

MAY 13

An Evening with C.S. Lewis: 7 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. One-man show, a Q&A and a reception. register at www.wesleymemorial.org to get complimentary tickets. Sponsored by the Victoria Qubein Fund. 336-884-2204

Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, desserts, drinks. 336-475-33653.

MAY 14

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Love and Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Road, Greensboro. Prayer topic is violent crimes. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Famous desserts are back. www.moriahumc.org.

MAY 18

Chicken & Fixins: 5:30-7 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Student ministry fundraiser. Dine-in and take-out are available. Barbecue chicken, slaw (barbecue or regular), baked beans, rolls, dessert, tea and lemonade. Tickets are $10 and are available in the church office.

MAY 21

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Director’s Trio to perform. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-33653.

MAY 22

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire Summer Series: 6:30 p.m., also June 26 and July 24, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.

MAY 28

New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance Hosts Tour: 9 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Max L. Carter, a retired professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College, will introduce the story of John, Mary and Waldo Woody at their graves. Also brief walking tour at 11 a.m. at Persimmon Grove A.M.E., 403 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro for a conversation with long time residents of the Woodyside and Persimmon Grove communities, Theresa Meachum and Gertrude Upperman.

MAY 30

Tour with Max L. Carter, Retired Professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College: 10 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Carter will lead a tour of the historic people and events. Part of ongoing programming commemorating the 350th anniversary of the first Quaker communities in North Carolina in 1672.

JUNE 11

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington St., High Point. Will pray for children and the lost. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.